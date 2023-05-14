Sunday, May 14, 2023, 4:24 p.m.



It is not uncommon to find abandoned cars in parking lots, open fields and even on the streets. Sometimes it can be stolen vehicles that have not been claimed and others are the result of their owners’ inability to pay the expenses incurred. The truth is that they can become a real nuisance for the neighbours, they can pose a danger to road safety and they can even be polluting.

The Ministry of the Interior estimates some 56,000 abandoned cars on public roads, public car parks and private premises, which increase every year. Until now, there was already a procedure to evict cars that did not move. The reasons why the DGT can take your car are:

– If a vehicle that has suffered an accident or breakdown is not collected.

– If the car has been on the road for more than a month and suffers considerable damage or breakdown.

Now the DGT has gone one step further with a new instruction to put an end to these immovable cars. The novelty aims to expedite the process and remove as many of these cars as possible, so article 106 of the Traffic Law gives the possibility to workshop owners, neighborhood communities or any person responsible for a private facility to notify to the authorities of the presence of these abandoned vehicles. Once the existence of one of them has been reported, the owner will be notified to move it and, if this is not done, the vehicle will be transferred to an authorized scrapping center.

The DGT hopes to solve the cases of more than 20,000 abandoned vehicles in private premises that until now could not be mobilized. In addition, if the car that the authorities move is in optimal condition, it will be decided to give it a second life as a vehicle for traffic surveillance services, if the go-ahead is given.