Saturday nights are feverish in Tel Aviv. Summer fills them with heat, caresses of the Mediterranean air, tourists, laughter, parties, protests and fury… Tens of thousands of children, young people and adults; families and single people; students, professionals and businessmen They take over the city center every Saturday night, for 28 weeksto prevent the government of Benjamin Netanyahu from advancing with a judicial reform project that seeks to limit the prerogatives of the Supreme Court.

“Dictator!”, “Criminal!”, “Liar!”, they shout at the prime minister from the bustling streets of the city and they accuse him of wanting Israel to go from being the healthiest and most robust democracy in the Middle East to an autocracy more in a region of autocrats.

The marches grow as the bill overcomes obstacles in the Knesset (Parliament); they are advancing in number, virulence and tactics, and are crossing limits until recently unthinkable in Israel, such as roadblocks and airport blockades.

The countermarches also begin to emerge. Netanyahu’s supporters, a mix of Orthodox, nationalists and conservatives, challenge them in the streets. They also believe that, as it is, Israeli democracy is in danger, but because of the excessive power that Justice exercises over the Executive Power. “This is a ‘justiciocracy’”, they warn.

Netanyahu is in his third term as Prime Minister of Israel.

Israel is divided and, despite some attempts at negotiations between Netanyahu’s coalition and the opposition, the fissures deepen to the point that, little by little, warnings about a “civil war” emerge.

The upheaval over judicial reform is just one of three crises plaguing Israel and filling it with doubts about the future and doubts that go to the heart of its history: how to protect the division of powers? How to ensure a healthy balance between the laity and religious orthodoxy? How to prevent political instability from overwhelming the great pride of Israelis: their economic and technological miracle?

The other two crises are less new than the one growing due to judicial reform, but they harass Israel where it is most concerned: security. and, ultimately, its existence.

The conflict with the Palestinians follows its usual unresolved routine: the permanent tension, the Palestinian terrorist attacks, the Israeli incursions into the West Bank and the attacks on Gaza; the fierce contrast between the Israeli wealth and the Palestinian poverty, the mistrust and the crossed accusations.

However, two trends anticipate an even more turbulent future. The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) is cracking and Hamas, the terrorist organization that calls for the end of the State of Israel, is advancing not only in Gaza, but also in the West Bank. And, on the other hand, the growing power of the Orthodox in the Netanyahu government translates into a growth of settlements in the West Bank.

In the north of the country, the third crisis is breathed, felt, heard. The border with Lebanon is now practically a fortification, with concrete and wire walls, ultra-sophisticated sensors and soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces. On the other side, that is to say, a hundred meters away, the monitoring posts and the provocations of Hezbollah flourish and, behind them, the threat of an Iran with a lot of self-esteem.

This is not just a reform. It is a change of the legal system. The system needs modifications, but you are not there,” said opposition lawmaker Meirav Ben-Ari.

The marches caught fire a few weeks later when Defense Minister Yoav Gallant echoed the growing discontent among the Armed Forces and criticized the reform in public. Netanyahu responded by kicking him out, and the protests reached levels never before seen by Israel.

“This is not just a reform. It is a change of the legal system. The system needs modifications, but you are not there,” opposition lawmaker Meirav Ben-Ari told a group of Latin American media, including Argentina’s La Nación, invited to Israel by the Bnei Brith organization.

The legislator, who believes that the project endangers the essence of democracy in Israel, expressed an idea that is in the minds of thousands of Israelis: Change yes, but not like that.

This argument is based on three suspicions that try to explain why Netanyahu insists on the reform despite the social upheaval. The Prime Minister wants to take revenge on a Judiciary that today is judging him in three cases of influence peddling. His far-right associates seek to disarm a court that systematically rules against West Bank settlements. And his orthodox allies aim to make sure a Justice that does not alter a system that allows them not to work or do military service while they are subsidized.

None of that, answer the Government, convinced that this is a totally politicized Court and that its democratic duty is to restrain it. “The problem is that the judges are from the extreme left and represent a small part of the population. It is obvious that they do not want to lose their power. This absurdity has one more aspect. When the judge annuls the actions of the Executive, the people complain but against the government. Consequently, we have a government with all the responsibility but not with the power,” Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the mastermind behind the reform and potential successor to Netanyahu, told Latin American journalists.

People take to the streets with the national flag. They have even blocked main roads and the airport. See also How is the political scenario changing between the US and Venezuela?

In Israel, the dispute between the opposition, the street and the government and its progress on Justice do not involve the word lawfare. Nobody uses it, but the similarities of this judicial, cultural and political battle with what is happening in Argentina are many.

“This whole situation reminds me a lot of Argentina. Every time the crack opens more, there are issues that can no longer be touched, they are very ideological. And another thing that worries is the economic effect; every time they vote for reform, the shekel (the currency) is devalued”, told La Nación Laura Sexer, a 26-year-old Argentine who has been studying and working in Israel for three years, and who participates with her boyfriend in the anti-reform march in Tel Aviv.

Investments start to fall the stock market goes down, the shekel devalues. The economic impact of the reform makes the “Israeli miracle” – the one that enabled the transformation of a young country with few natural resources into a powerhouse of technological and environmental innovation – tremble.

Security strategies

Today the reform advances little by little. And just as the economic wear caused by the process of this concern to academics, investors and businessmen, democratic erosion worries the Armed Forces to the point that several of its members begin to raise their voices against the reform in public. That criticism does not bode well for the Netanyahu government at a time when it badly needs the military.

The prime minister ordered in early July the largest military operation on the West Bank in 20 years to head off the terrorist groups that, from the Jenin refugee camp (northern West Bank), attack Israeli civilians.

Two problems worry the government: on the one hand, the attacks, and on the other hand, the power vacuum in the West Bank. Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestinian National Authority (PNA) is losing power and magnetism in the face of the Palestinians and, in this power vacuum, both Hamas, which already rules Gaza, and Islamic Jihad are advancing.

Israeli soldiers fire tear gas canisters from an armored vehicle during a military operation in Jenin.

“We cannot afford the luxury of Jenin becoming a new Gaza,” Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli warned Latin American journalists.

A West Bank ruled by extremist groups would be an exponential escalation for a conflict that had no solution in sight long ago. The Israeli government has a lot to do with that power vacuum and that risk.

The PNA, with greater dialogue with the Netanyahu government than Hamas, it has been losing credibility and legitimacy, partly because it is incapable of providing greater welfare to the Palestinians of the West Bank, a phenomenon that is not foreign to Israel.

See also Experimental RNA Vaccine Shows Promising Results in Pancreatic Cancer We should be tougher with the terrorists, but we should do much more than we do today for the Palestinians, more in environmental, educational, economic terms.

“We should be tougher with the terrorists, but we should do much more than we do today for the Palestinians, more in environmental, educational, and economic terms. We should help improve their standard of living,” said opposition lawmaker Alon Shuster.

Another challenge falls to Netanyahu, this time from his traditional international allies. The operation on Jenin was massive and left at least 12 Palestinians and one Israeli deadand destruction and chaos in the refugee camp.

For the Netanyahu government, it was a successful operation because it wiped out extremists. But for the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and for the White House, two of Israel’s greatest allies, It was an act of disproportion.

As never before, Guterres questioned the “excessive use of force”while Joe Biden himself directly criticized Netanyahu, both for his judicial reform project and for the disproportion.

across the border

To the danger that the West Bank will fall into the hands of Hamas and that reform and disproportion will take away Netanyahu’s allies, Israel adds another threat, well known but strengthened, at least in part, by the political and military divisions facing the Israelis.

“We are now seeing a growing collaboration between Hamas and Hezbollah. We even believe that Hezbollah may be interested in a war, which would reverse a 40-year trend. Iran today feels more confident that it can go to war with Israel. They think that our country is weakened and distracted because the United States has moved away and looks the other way and because they (Iran) also believe that they are winning in Syria and Yemen,” a former Israeli Defense Forces intelligence analyst told Latin American journalists.

That will of Iran, channeled by Hezbollah, is manifested more and more. According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, in recent months there have been at least 50 incidents with members of the terrorist organization on the border with Lebanon.

Iran has been Israel’s sworn enemy for decades, but a crisis that now involves an alliance between Hamas and Hezbollah and the real possibility of war is a new scenario. A perfect storm of three crises and a future of doubt is looming over Israel.

INES CAPDEVILA

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) – GDA

