Liverpool was seriously humiliated by Real Madrid. For the first time in the Champions League, a team has been able to score five goals against the Anfield team at home, proving a couple of things. Firstly, the team in the Spanish capital has become a total headache for Klopp and his team, and secondly, the English team lives in a total debacle and they urgently need a restructuring of the squad.
This reformation within the campus is urgent and perhaps it is getting a little late. Jurgen Klopp himself has made public that the club’s intention for the summer market is to move the squad too much, and one of the areas of the field where the English team wants to make more moves is the midfield. There where the English hope to sign at least two players of a low age and of very outstanding technical and physical conditions.
For this, there are three names that today handle within Anfield. The first and most complex is Jude Bellingham, primary option but difficult to sign. In addition, the painting assesses the arrival of Nicolo Barella, a great Italian player who has spent years at a high level within Inter Milan, perhaps the most constant within the squad and who Klopp loves. And finally, ryan gravenberchwho has had a very difficult adaptation to Bayern Munich and who could value a change of scenery to Liverpool, where his compatriots Van Djik and Gakpo are active.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#signings #Liverpool #preparing #revolutionize #squad #season
Leave a Reply