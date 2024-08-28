Club Tigres UANL announced the departure of the 33-year-old Colombian winger, Luis Quiñonesafter the last five and a half years in the auriazul institution and will continue his career at Club Puebla.
In the end, the painting of San Nicolás de los Garza announced the arrival of Uriel Antuna as a reinforcement for the 2024 Apertura Tournament, however, according to the statistics platform Statiskicksshared three alternatives, under 28 years old and from South American leagues of players not trained in Mexico who could occupy the vacant spot left by the coffee grower, according to their statistical similarity model.
Being Christian Zavala of the Colo-Colo with 81%, Jose in love of the Junior with 79%
and Helinho of the RB Bragantino with 78%, that is to say, these elements meet many of the qualities of the South American veteran and could be considered later, since with the arrival of the ‘Sorcerer‘In this semester it is possible that they will keep that NFM position or use it to reinforce another position.
The new reinforcement of the feline team, Uriel Antunaarrived on the morning of this Wednesday, August 28, in Nuevo León to join the ranks of Veljko Paunovic.
The Mexican winger said he was excited about this new challenge: “I am excited about how great the fans are; the Incomparable ones are the best fans in Mexico. When I came to play here I got goosebumps,” he said.
