Chivas de Guadalajara is about to directly qualify for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament group. The rojiblancos are in third position in the general table and practically have the ticket for the big party in their hands. The Sacred Flock has shown significant improvements since Veljko Paunovic’s arrival at the institution and his project excites all his fans.
However, despite his good performance this semester, it is clear that Chivas needs to be reinforced in two key positions: forward and goal. Although it is true that Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jiménez has raised his level recently, the Mexican goalkeeper has made several mistakes this season and is one of the weak points of the Jalisco team.
Likewise, it is clear that Chivas de Guadalajara needs a quality center forward. Neither Daniel Ríos nor Ronaldo Cisneros nor Jesús González have been able to fill that void. These are the reinforcements that the Flock wants for the Opening 2023:
The Santos Laguna goalkeeper is the priority for the rojiblancos in the summer market. The Guerreros would ask for about $9 million for the Acevedo letter. If Chivas wants the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team, he will have to open the wallet.
The Tamaulipas striker was the last scoring champion for Chivas de Guadalajara. In a recent interview, Pulido left the door open to return to the Sacred Flock, however, the biggest obstacle to signing him is that he has a contract with Sporting Kansas City until December 2024.
This signing seems the most complicated of all and at the same time it would be the ideal for Chivas de Guadalajara. El Rebaño needs a striker in the hierarchy of ‘Chicharito’ Hernández… however, the player is very happy in the LA Galaxy and it seems unlikely that he will leave the Los Angeles squad in the summer.
