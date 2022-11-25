Police protest in November 2021 in Madrid with the assistance of the then president of the PP. Pablo Casado, and the spokesperson for his parliamentary group, Cuca Gamarra, together with Santiago Abascal, Macarena Olona and other members of Vox. LUIS SEVILLANO

PP, Vox and Ciudadanos will meet again this Saturday after a banner in a protest against the Government of Pedro Sánchez. They will do so at the demonstration called in Madrid by the Unified Police Union (SUP) and the Unified Association of the Civil Guard (AUGC) to demand job improvements for the agents and to which other police organizations have joined. under the slogans The Government discriminates against police and civil guards Y For a safe Spain, The agents will go through several streets in the center of the capital from Puerta del Sol to the Congress of Deputies to demand the early retirement of the agents, the 35-hour work week and compliance with the salary equalization agreement with the regional police forces.

It is the third time that the three right-wing parties have come together in the streets, two of them to cover police protests. The first was the concentration on February 10, 2019 in the Plaza de Colón, in Madrid, which gave rise to the iconic image of the leaders of the three formations together against the dialogue with the Catalan independence movement. They would not do it again until last year, when the then main leaders of these parties, Pablo Casado, Santiago Abascal and Inés Arrimadas, attended the different protest acts that the police organizations organized between November 24 and 26 against the reform of the Citizen Security Law, known as gag law.

The participation in the demonstration this Saturday of the three parties – which have always considered the security forces and their families an important fishing ground for votes – has been forged in the meetings that leaders of SUP and AUGC have held in recent weeks with representatives of PP, Vox and Ciudadanos in Congress. In a note made public this Thursday, the two police organizations complained that the Government had not agreed to convene “an urgent negotiation table” to address their claims and that only these three political forces “have wanted to hear the claims and the reasons that promote the call”.

For now, the three parties have confirmed the attendance of their representatives in the Congressional Interior Commission, as detailed to EL PAÍS by deputies Ana Vázquez, from the PP, and Miguel Gutiérrez, from Ciudadanos. However, SUP and AUGC do not rule out “surprise assistance” from some other leader of both political forces. Sources from the organization of the demonstration point out that what was initially planned is that the main representatives of the police organizations that support the mobilization go in front of the demonstration and holding the main banner, and that politicians occupy the second row, as happened in the concentrations. on November 24 of last year.

The call for the demonstration has revealed the lack of unity in police unionism. Although several organizations of agents have already expressed their support for the protest, the majority Police Justice (Jupol) and Justice for the Civil Guard (Jucil) have not done so. This last organization has recently distributed a statement among its affiliates in which it explains why it has not adhered to the call, although it encourages its affiliates to participate. Something similar happened a year ago with the protests against the gag law. Jupol, Jucil and the platform from which both arose, Police Salary Justice (Jusapol), called a demonstration while SUP, AUGC and the rest of the police organizations anticipated them with rallies before the Government delegations. However, leaders of all of them finally attended.

union elections

On this occasion, the police organizations once again distance themselves due to the proximity of the union elections in the National Police, which will be held next June. Those of four years ago caused an earthquake within the National Police, since Jupol, which had been created a little over a year earlier, swept away and obtained eight of the 14 positions reserved for officers on the Police Council, the joint negotiation body between them and the Ministry of the Interior. The SUP, until then the hegemonic, retained only two of the seven councilors it had achieved in 2015.

Since then, there has been tension between the police organizations, which have endeavored to set their own profile and charge against each other. The traditional unions have always accused Jupol of being populist and of provoking confrontations between the agents themselves, while the former has insisted on its strategy of confronting the Government. During this time, Jupol has experienced turbulent moments that have included the dismissal of its general secretary for alleged irregularities in spending and a split led by one of the first leaders of the Jusapol platform.