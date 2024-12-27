Without a doubt, beer is one of the star drinks worldwide. Its flavor and texture make it a favorite in many cultures. In Spain, beer has been integrated as a way to socialize on a terrace, while eating delicious tapas.

The ingredients of this drink are malt, water, hops, yeast and grains. Furthermore, it has been shown that responsible consumption has health benefitssince it contributes antioxidants and diuretics due to its properties rich in potassium and vitamins.

Many times, when it comes time to ingest it, we drink directly from the bottle or can. In this sense, the tiktoker Cervecero Miguel, with more than 11 thousand followers, tells us explain the three reasons why we should drink it in a glass.

Break the beer

Beer iStock

When we pour the beer into a glass, we see how a layer of abundant foam. This process of breaking the beer, if we do not do it first in a glass, is done in our stomach, causing us to lose the release phase of all the aromas and carbonation. It should be added that if we do not follow this recommendation, that is when we feel the painful stomach swelling that we have often complained about.





We improve the experience

Woman drinking beer iStock

As mentioned before, when we release the flavors of the beer when we put it in a glass, we also make it taste better, thus improving the experience.

The glass material

Two glasses of beer iStock

On the other hand, it is also important to pay attention to the material of the glass that we use, since it is an essential factor, among other things, for ideally preserve the beer temperature. Glass is the best option, because metal and plastic cannot effectively control its preservation.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the best news in your email to fully enjoy the pleasure of eating.