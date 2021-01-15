For a long time, the SPD stood for great drama. And Olaf Scholz can sing a song about the fact that many “confessions” of leading party friends do not necessarily have to be a good omen when applying for party chairmanship. The CDU wants to stay in power. But who is the best guarantee for it? Even well-networked Christian Democrats are very unsure, especially since no one knows how the speeches of the aspirants will work, what effects a digital party congress has, where the delegates decide at home at the breakfast table. When testing the digital voting, the three candidates were not named Friedrich Merz, Norbert Röttgen and Armin Laschet, but rather aptly Rock, Pop and Classical. Pop won. How did the applicants fare in the month-long election campaign, what pitfalls are there and what are their chances?

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten News aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräteherunterladen können.]

Norbert Röttgen: The surprising one

Underestimated at first, he gained a lot of sympathy: Norbert Röttgen Photo: imago images / Eibner

Norbert Röttgen wants to make it to the top of the CDU with 10,000 euros. According to him, this is how much the campaign cost, paid for from donations. Corona curbs costs, so the man from Meckenheim sat for months in front of his laptop and, above all, rang virtually from district association to district association. With two messages: the CDU must dare to modernize more; And: “I am not a warehouse”. Röttgen wants to be the candidate beyond the ropes and back room.

In February 2020, at the Munich Security Conference, he discreetly sounded out what others think of his candidacy. He is concerned about how the CDU should go on, in addition the crumbling firewall to the right.

Here, among the foreign and security experts, he was certain that he wanted to dare. Two days later he was the first to announce that he was applying to succeed Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. “The process didn’t convince me, it’s like a jacket where you button the first button wrong,” he said of her attempt to find a candidate in a small circle. He wanted a special party conference by the summer with an upstream member survey to have a chance – but Corona thwarted the bill. Initially labeled as a lone fighter with no chance, he is now considered to be Surprise winner of the election campaign.

“You recognized earlier than others that it was time for the energy turnaround,” said Federal President Joachim Gauck when Röttgen was dismissed as Environment Minister in May 2012. His wife Ebba cast a cool glance at Angela Merkel, Röttgen is the only minister the Chancellor ever kicked out. He had previously suffered a fiasco as the CDU top candidate in the NRW state election. From then on he worked his way up again, focused on foreign policy. He does not want a break with the Merkel era, but wants more clarity and foresight in the course.

In the CDU election campaign, he proliferated with his expertise in foreign and climate policy, was often on talk shows because he lacks the big political stage. “The CDU could lose a whole generation for itself,” he said and called for more ecological competence. He wants black and green and was the driver of the nuclear phase-out. He also surprised with a social media strategy that kept him talking.

Videos showed him lonely in the office in the evening, throwing balls against the wall, he posted koala pictures and benefited from a crowd of young supporters. There were also dozens of virtual “Röttgen rallies”. After the CDU’s “Rezo” debacle, he also earned the reputation of promoting digitization. He seems looser and more approachable than before – and scores with his eloquence and professional depth, especially with women.

[Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

His accounting before the party congress with the FDP was unwise and could have harmed him with the CDU economic wing. Röttgen has already won against Armin Laschet with his rhetorical brilliance, the race for the CDU chairmanship in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2010. But then he failed with the people.

His biggest mistake: He left it open whether he wanted to move to Düsseldorf even if he lost. After that he preferred to remain Federal Environment Minister. That earned him the reputation of a careerist. Since then, he has been working against it – and was the only one who clearly said he could also imagine Markus Söder (CSU) as a candidate for Union chancellor. Which many interpreted him as a weakness. And would he really have the will to deal intensively with party work, or doesn’t he still prefer to be an executive?

Röttgen remains an outsider, he has advertised a lot and telephoned, but did not have that many “safe” delegate votes in advance. But could benefit from the weakness of the others. He would have to land in front of Laschet first, both represent a similar course. If he got into a second ballot instead of Laschet, he could suddenly become CDU boss – because many, above all, do not want Merz.

Friedrich Merz: The Anecker

Clear, conservative profile, it should work the second time: Friedrich Merz Photo: imago images / Agency 54 degrees

When the ex-parliamentary group leader showed interest for the first time after Angela Merkel’s withdrawal from the party leadership in 2018, it was quite a surprise. Merz had been out of politics for two decades and made excellent earnings with the US asset manager Blackrock. It was obvious, however, that he had never forgiven Merkel for his disempowerment. Anyone looking for a snappy quote against the Chancellor over the decades has always found a good address at Merz.

He is tackling the new attempt, this time widely expected, strategically. He is the only candidate to employ a professional team. Retired from professional life, he can also fully devote himself to the election campaign.

Merz builds on his old reputation as a financial and economic expert and complements it with the gesture of a man who has seen the world in his professional life. He is addressing his power in the economic wing and at the same time presents himself as the cast for economic reconstruction after the corona crisis. With the emphasis on “leadership” and the promise to involve the conservative wing, he serves Merkel opponents and their longing for the strong man.

Since Merkel’s rise to the Corona heroine of the Germans, he has lost the opponent, against whom teasing him in the first application secured the greatest applause. Even the assertion that he dares to cut the AfD in half is at best still a powerful argument in eastern German states. The fact that the CDU needs a completely new beginning no longer seems as obvious as it was two years ago, when Merkel was at a low point and the AfD was at its peak.

In addition to this structural problem, there is a homemade one: the 65-year-old from the Sauerland confirms, through thoughtless comments about gays or short-time work, which could make you lazy, again and again the image of a man who was deep down yesterday. That makes it easy for his opponents to attack, and even Christian Democrats, who are not far from him ideologically, doubt his suitability as an election campaign horse.

The fact that the CSU boss Markus Söder is an equally eloquent but younger and modern leader for the entire Union makes it difficult to present oneself as the only alternative to continuing the Merkel course. Especially since everyone knows: If Merz is elected, he will never let Bavaria go first.

Merz himself is completely convinced of his own victory. He had enough time to phone the list of delegates individually and to ask each and every one of them personally to vote for him at least in a second ballot.

That can pay off; Delegates want to be courted. He can expect strong encouragement from the economic wing and the conservative associations in East Germany, the Junge Union and in the southwest. It is noticeable that this time few party celebrities openly take his side.

Armin Laschet: The established one

Is considered the favorite of many leading CDU politicians: Armin Laschet Photo: imago images / Political-Moments

In 2018, Armin Laschet had already considered running for the party chairmanship. At that time he didn’t take the step – out of fear of being crushed between Düsseldorf and Berlin. In 2020, after the failure of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, it quickly became clear that he would throw his hat into the ring.

The NRW Prime Minister kicked off his campaign in February with a small coup. Actually, Friedrich Merz wanted to present his candidacy that morning at the federal press conference.

But Laschet stole the show twice: Not only that Laschet had pushed his appearance before the von Merz at short notice. He also brought Health Minister Jens Spahn with him as a tandem partner. Merz commented sourly: “In real life one would speak of a cartel formation to weaken competition.”

Laschet is considered a liberal in his party. In the internal party election campaign, he presented himself as someone who could integrate the various currents of the party. The mini team solution with Spahn also fits into this strategy. Laschet is the reconciler and sees the bringing together of the country and the party as an important task.

He often refers to his government experience as Prime Minister and the successes in North Rhine-Westphalia – which is also aimed at the deficits of the other two candidates who do not have this experience. What he wants to convey: With him, the CDU remains on the road to success. However, the strategy also means that there is no great urgency or spirit of optimism associated with his candidacy. Laschet is considered a man for the continuation of the Merkel era.

After his candidacy for party leadership became known, Laschet was already the next candidate for chancellor. But criticism of him increased during the pandemic. A talk show at Anne Will’s in April burned itself into the collective memory: Laschet gesticulated wildly, demanded relaxation of the measures, accused virologists of changing their minds every few days.

The label of the loosener stuck to Laschet even after it no longer corresponded to reality. The popularity of his tandem partner Spahn grew in the meantime, so that some were already discussing a role reversal behind the scenes. From Laschet’s internal party campaign Spahn did not seem convinced: “Election campaigns are also called election campaigns because people want to see that you fight,” he said. Others also missed the visible vigor of Laschet.

In internal party polls, Laschet initially even fell behind the supposed outsider Röttgen. Now they’re tied again. Most recently, a number of prominent officials spoke out in favor of Laschet. A majority of the delegates from NRW should be behind him. Many in the CDU believe that Laschet will make it to the runoff election with Merz. Then the big question will be how many Röttgen supporters Laschet can get on his side.

How to choose:

Because the Political Parties Act does not yet allow elections over the Internet, a two-stage process is necessary. The 1001 delegates first cast their votes on a website set up as a “voting booth”.

If no candidate gets an absolute majority, the two best placed go to the runoff election. In fact, the new CDU boss is then determined, legally he must be confirmed by postal vote. Then there is only a name on the postal ballot.

This result is to be announced on January 22nd – as soon as the results of the digital vote have been announced, the debate on the second big question should start, whether the new CDU leader should also become the Union’s candidate for chancellor in order to try to inherit Angela Merkel.