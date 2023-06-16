It is clear that on a collective level, Inter Milan has not had the best year. It is true that the club won the Italian Cup and Super Cup, which are not minor achievements, however, in Serie A the team has never been able to compete for a single moment with Napoli, and in the Champions League they they have fallen by the wayside against Manchester City. Thus, the year of the team from the city of fashion has overtones of being unmatched.
More news about the transfer market
Now in the path of Inter, a weight market is approaching, the club is not going through the best financial state and they need to sell players to be able to get ahead with expenses and naturally to dream of signing new players. Thus, several of the stars of the squad, those who have the most market value, have serious options to leave. One of them is the captain and scorer, the world champion Lautaro Martínez.
The ‘bull’s’ agent has made it very clear, there are options for the Argentine to continue his career in a new home and made it clear that his client is in the crosshairs of Premier League clubs and his departure to England its viable. The three institutions are Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea and Martínez’s team will analyze together with the player the conditions to make the quality leap to the best league in the world and end his time in Milan.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#destinations #Lautaro #Martínez #Premier #League
Leave a Reply