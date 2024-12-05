It is becoming more common travel with family during the last months of the year, especially at Christmas. With the little ones’ holidays and it being the period in which many cities dress up with lights and decorations, it is difficult to resist. However, according to the data that has been shared Evaneoswhat families are really looking for for this type of trip are destinations that provide experiences in nature and with animals.

Among the destinations for family travel, preferred by the families themselves, three stand out: Morocco and its dunes, Egypt and the Pyramids of Giza and Costa Rica and its abundant vegetation, as revealed by the travel agency.

| Source: Istock

What to see in Morocco

Morocco is one of those countries that have everything and are ideal for traveling with the family. The first reason is its closenesssince it is only a couple of hours away. Furthermore, it stands out for its cultural wealth. Visit cities like Marrakech, Fez or Rabat It is quite a journey through its history, its architecture and its markets.

However, it has much more than fascinating cities, it also has an enormous diversity of landscapes, where the the dunes of the sahara desert. Riding a camel or surfing among its sand are two activities that you cannot miss if you travel with children.

Lastly, you can also enjoy a delicious and varied gastronomywhere couscous, spices and sweets are the protagonists.

| Source: Istock

What to see in Egypt

Traveling to Egypt is a trip to the past and that is precisely why it is one of the most attractive destinations. Known by everyone, this country is home to many of the most iconic monuments in human history, such as the Pyramids of Giza, the Valley of the Kings or the Sphinx.

Beyond its history, it also has many other attractions to offer such as different activities along the Nile River or enjoy the beaches of the Red Sea and its crystal clear waters and coral reefs. Even if you are into great adventures, there is the possibility of riding quads and exploring its desert areas.

| Source: Istock

What to see in Costa Rica

Known as the green lung of the worldCosta Rica is one of the countries with the most biodiversity, in fact, despite its small area, it is home to 5% of the total. You can explore its famous national parks such as Manuel Antonio and enjoy its great variety of animals and incredible flora.

In addition, it also offers adventure activities, such as rafting, surfing or climbing.

Rio Celeste in Costa Rica | Source: Istock

Traveling as a family: blessing or stress?

What is clear is that traveling as a family has its good things and its bad things, we are not going to fool ourselves. “When we travel as a family we share unique experiences and moments outside of the routine, which offers an opportunity to strengthen ties,” he says. Viola Migliorihead of Southern Europe at Evaneos. But not only that, during trips, especially with small children, It also increases stress.

For an optimal experience, professionals They recommend following a series of tipssuch as involving the whole family in travel decisions, choosing destinations that are accessible, especially if traveling with small children, and being flexible when doing certain activities.

In addition, they also consider it important to include a first aid kit with everything you need and to respect rest during the days of the trip, so that the nerves do not increase.