If there are no last-minute surprises, Navarra will once again have the socialist María Chivite as president, in what will be the fourth consecutive legislature with a woman at the head of the regional government, the second for Chivite. This Tuesday, the three partners ―PSN, Geroa Bai and Contigo-Zurekin― have signed the government agreement ―programmatic and structural― that will allow Chivite to once again lead the foral community in coalition. Each of the government partners will have a vice-presidency.

The next step is for the candidate for re-election to call the president of Parliament, Unai Hualde, to present his proposal, for him to call a round of consultations between the groups to verify support and set the date for the investiture plenary session. The will is to shorten the investiture periods as much as possible and the unknown is what EH Bildu will do, if he will abstain or not.

the coalition abertzale He opens a consultation with his militancy starting at dawn this Wednesday to agree on whether or not to abstain from the investiture. A vote in favor is ruled out, since that question is not even going to be raised to the bases. The results will be known on Thursday. Therefore, Chivite at most, will be able to be invested in a second plenary session, when only a simple majority is necessary, since she lacks the absolute majority required to be elected in the first round.

Chivite appeared this Tuesday together with her two partners, Uxue Barkos, from Geroa Bai, and Begoña Alfaro, from Contigo-Zurekin, to advance some of the main lines of this programmatic agreement that goes in the same direction as what was worked on during the last legislature and that will seek the necessary consensus to modify the Lorafna or law for the improvement of privileges. The objective, she assures her, is to “improve the competences” of Navarra, that this legislature has achieved the transfer of three: Prison Health, Minimum Vital Income and Traffic and Road Safety.

Chivite has congratulated himself on the achievement of this signature and has asserted that the will of the Navarrese citizens who “mostly voted for progress” has been achieved. Regarding the disagreements of the last months between the partners, the socialist has affirmed that “all negotiations are and must be demanding so that the agreement is better” and has confirmed that, as in the last legislature, the disagreements will be detailed between the three formations. Among the points in common, he highlighted the defense of cultural diversity, heritage and Basque as its own language “from the logic of sociolinguistic reality” and has ensured that among the priorities will be the development of a new regional health law. Regarding the government agreements between PP and Vox in other autonomous communities, he has stated that in Navarra there will be “neither cuts nor setbacks”: “We are going to be a feminist government, which empowers women, which respects affective-sexual diversity , the rights of LGTBI+ people, who works for non-discrimination and against all kinds of violence”.

To get here, the three formations have gone through tough and intense negotiations, with representation as one of the biggest obstacles. In this sense, there are two novelties: Contigo-Zurekin will manage Housing (an area demanded by Geroa Bai and the formation of Alfaro) and the existence of three vice-presidencies, one for each party (in the last legislature there was one from the PSN and another from Geroa Bai ). We will have to wait to find out to what extent these negotiations have been able to erode the relationship between the two formations with the most parliamentarians in the agreement: the socialists and the nationalists.

In this regard, Uxue Barkos has stated that “a content agreement without a government structure agreement can hardly make credible what without people carrying out these policies could remain a decree of intent.” Along these lines, he welcomed the fact that “things have been brought back to common sense.” This legislature, like the previous one, Geroa Bai will manage four ministries —until now called Health, Environment and Rural Development, Economic and Business Development and Citizen Relations, although the name could change—, the presidency of the Parliament of Navarra and the regional senator .

For her part, the leader of Contigo-Zurekin, Begoña Alfaro, has also expressed her joy at the signing of a “brave agreement” that respects the plurality of Navarrese citizens. Joy and satisfaction because they achieve some of their demands. Specifically, its formation —which brings together Podemos and IU as main parties— will manage the areas of Housing, Equality, Migration Policies and Youth. “We will manage these areas under a council that will have the rank of vice-presidency”, she explained. In the coming days it is expected that the three formations will meet with EH Bildu to find out their position in the future investiture session and to explain the government agreement reached.