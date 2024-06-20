FC Barcelona is looking to reinforce its left winger for next season, and there are three very attractive options on its radar. With Hansi Flick in charge, the Blaugrana club is carefully evaluating Nico Williams, Luis Díaz and Dani Olmo, according to what they point out from Sports world. Each of these players would bring unique characteristics to the team, but they also present different economic and sporting challenges.
RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo seems to be Hansi Flick’s favorite. His signing would cost between 50 and 60 million euros. Olmo, 25, has shone in the Bundesliga and has established himself as one of the most talented playmakers in Europe. His versatility to play both as a winger and as a midfielder makes him a very attractive option for Barça. Furthermore, his international experience with the Spanish team adds an extra level of quality and tactical knowledge that could be vital for Flick’s project.
Liverpool’s Luis Díaz is another option that Barça is considering. Its cost would be between 60 and 70 million euros. The Colombian has impressed in the Premier League with his speed, dribbling and scoring ability. However, his high price tag and Liverpool’s possible resistance to letting him go make signing him complicated. Despite this, Díaz would bring great experience and dynamism to Barcelona’s attack, something that could be crucial in European and national competitions.
Nico Williams, with a termination clause of 60 million euros, is one of the most expensive options for Barça. Athletic Club de Bilbao, aware of the Blaugrana’s interest, is working to improve the player’s record and ensure his permanence. Furthermore, the Basque club refuses to accept payment in installments, further complicating Barcelona’s chances of acquiring the young winger. At 21 years old, Williams has proven to be a constant threat in attack, which makes him a very desirable option for any top team.
