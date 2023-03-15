Guardiola replaced Haaland in the 62nd minute after the Norwegian striker had scored 5 goals.

5 goals in a Champions League game:

Messi to Leverkusen in 2012 (round of 16)

Luiz Adriano at BATE in 2014 (league)

Haaland to Leipzig in 2023 (round of 16)

