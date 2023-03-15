Erling Haaland aims to become the top scorer of all time. He is destroying all the records that have been and will be in the Champions League, and that in the domestic competition he is not doing badly either. Today in 90min we come to tell you about the three new records that the Norwegian giant achieved yesterday.
The last time a player from an English squad scored five goals in a European competition game was Kevin Hector for Derby County against Finn Harps in 1976. Almost 50 years have passed before we see a player again. player reach that figure. And that only took 60 minutes…
He equaled the figure that Leo Messi and Luiz Adriano had achieved previously. The Argentine endorsed five goals against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012 in the round of 16. None of them was a penalty. Luiz Adriano did it when he was playing for Shakhtar Donetsk against Bate Borisov in the 2014 group stage. Haaland did need a penalty kick to get five goals. The curious thing is that the first two played more than 80 minutes in their matches, while the Norwegian was substituted after 60 minutes.
Haaland is by far the player who needed the fewest games to score his first 33 goals in the Champions League (25 games). The closest is Van Nistelrooy who used 38 games.
For them to realize the size of the Norwegian’s record, Messi needed 52 games, Lewandowski 53, Neymar 55 and Cristiano Ronaldo 76.
