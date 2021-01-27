Jorge Alejandro López, graduated from the Faculture of Medicine at UNAM, in November 2018. Ceded

Jorge Alejandro López Rivas died at 5:40 p.m. on January 4 in the room where 29 days before he had been infected with coronavirus. Those who had been his companions tried to revive him for 40 minutes. They did not have gloves or protective equipment, a catheter or a laryngoscope, with drugs to induce coma. The oxygen intake was not working. Jorge was 29 years old and was an undergraduate intern at the Doctor José María Rodríguez hospital in Ecatepec, north of Mexico City. He wanted to be a surgeon. He died due to complications from covid-19 after being forced to work when he was already ill. Jorge, who went to the Chivas, who had a wide smile and a dedicated passion, who bought the gauze from his pocket when they were missing and the last one in the guards fell asleep, who was cheerful, intelligent, who had the desire full. His colleagues, his family, his bosses, everyone says, that Jorge’s death should not have happened.

The story told by his sister, his partner and other inmates begins on December 6, 2020. Jorge was as a trainee doctor in the Emergency Department. There, in a small room called the shock room, a patient convulses and the doctors try, crowded, to revive him. The man bites his tongue, spits the blood on Jorge’s face, who was that day, like others, in the front line, who did not have that day, like others, more protection than the mask. No sign of masks, much less Integral Protection Equipment (PPE).

When finished, he washes his face, his glasses, he fixes his robe. Later, those doctors who work tirelessly for free repeat the mantra of so many days of pandemic: hopefully and nothing happens. “It was not the first time that a suspected or diagnosed covid-19 patient spit on us or coughed at us or we had contact with his fluids,” says a colleague of Jorge, who prefers to remain anonymous to avoid retaliation.

By official provision, in March 2020, it was established that practicing physicians could not rotate through high-risk services such as emergencies, internal medicine or triage. The Health Institute of the State of Mexico maintains that the inmates of its hospitals do not work in those areas – it even specifies that Jorge did not work there -, that they do not perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation or are exposed to aerosols from patients. “We shouldn’t be there, but we were. The hospital did not respect him, ”say the colleagues. “Yes they were in the ER. There are not enough personnel ”, confirms a doctor assigned to the General Hospital of Ecatepec.

Jorge was transferred from Surgery to the ER in November. He was worried, he was afraid of infecting him or his family. “We hardly ever go out, I have two children and we only go for a pantry or for some need. We even wash the money itself ”, says his sister, Sharon López, who adds:“ Jorge knew that he was going to be at the bottom of the canyon and that, for Mexico, December and January would be the most difficult ”. In recent months, the number of cases in the country has skyrocketed and hospitals, oxygen sales, emergencies, and doctors have collapsed. In June, Jorge finished his practices.

“On December 12, I remember because it was the day of the Virgin, Jorge came to the guard and already had diarrhea, headache and eyes, fatigue,” recalls an inmate. “That chance that it will have given him covid ”, he also remembers that he thought. That was the first of three visits Jorge made to the hospital’s assessment unit. The doctor in charge considers that he has nothing and that he must continue with his watch.

Three days later, Jorge’s situation has worsened: he has had a temperature of more than 38 degrees, he has lost his sense of smell, his muscles ache. “The respiratory triage doctor considers that he does not meet the criteria for covid. He had no fever at that time because he had taken paracetamol at home, ”complains his partner, Yuriko Montaño. They send him a chest plate and a PCR test, which should be done in another hospital, in the Americas. “They told him he didn’t look so bad,” adds a colleague, and cries.

On December 18, Jorge returns to his last watch and once again brings his situation to the attention of the Emergency, Epidemiology and Education service. The latter, who must watch over the young people who are being trained to be doctors, says that without a positive PCR test or without the evaluation of the hospital unit, Jorge cannot receive the disability and has to continue working. The test result is still not forthcoming, but Jorge has pain and his back and chest hurts, he has trouble breathing. If he left, he would be in breach of his work, it would be considered an unjustified absence, they warn him. “These sons of the chingada want me to stay on guard,” he angrily tells his partner. “If they value me that way who works here, what can people who come from abroad expect?” He asks. But he tries and stays until it gets worse. His teammates cover him.

“The people who valued it made a huge mistake, either out of ignorance or negligence. It shouldn’t have happened, ”says a hospital doctor, who prefers not to reveal his name. Why was it not diagnosed when it presented the classic symptoms, repeated ad nauseam? “Because who was going to get the job out of them. They loaded them with almost everything, ”Montaño answers, in his opinion.

The next day, which was Saturday – and after consulting a private doctor, who undoubtedly confirmed the diagnosis of covid – Jorge was already spending his hours clinging to a 9,500-liter supplemental oxygen tank. “They were very difficult days, especially at night, it was hard for him to breathe. We hardly slept, he at times, but I couldn’t, I watched him keep breathing. The fever did not subside ”, says his partner. Jorge, who worked in a hospital, did not want to go to one. “There are so many patients that they cannot cope to take care of them all as they should,” they say he said.

Christmas arrived, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, warned against parties, posadas, begged to stay home. In this department of the Gustavo Madero it was an ordinary day in the routine of the disease. They had chicken soup for dinner, Jorge wanted to see mass, they went to bed early. Soon, the fever disappeared. “But the lung damage was done. If the oxygen was removed, it desaturated up to 45%. It scared me, it’s the improvement they talk about before … the improvement you don’t want, ”says his girlfriend. “He said that he did not want to die, he was always very positive, but he did emphasize that he did not, that he did not,” says his sister.

All those days, those guards that he did not do, Jorge was counted as unjustified absences in his work as an intern at the general hospital in Ecatepec.

On January 4, Jorge stopped taking 10 liters of oxygen per minute. “He took my hand, looked at me: ‘I’m tired, take me to the hospital.’ And it was when we took it ”. He arrived unconscious. “His family told us that they were going to bring him to wait for him, because he was very ill. It did not saturate more than 65%, they put him straight into the shock room. We ran to get a central catheter, gloves … The nurses were very few, the laryngoscope did not work, the oxygen intake did not work, there was no personal protective equipment. It was horrible. They tried to revive him for 40 minutes and then they left, because it had not been achieved ”, recounts often, and later breaks, a colleague and friend of Jorge. Minutes after his death, the positive CRP arrived, the same one that Jorge was waiting for 20 days to be able to prove his disability due to covid-19 in the hospital. “It seemed like a bad joke.”

“It was a very hard blow. He was a dedicated boy, with a lot of initiative, a lot of desire, with a desire to help. It meant realizing again that we are in constant risk ”, explains the hospital doctor on the other end of the phone. In total, he says, more than a dozen colleagues have died during this pandemic: three emergency physicians, a chief of anesthesia, several nurses … Mexico registers the highest mortality rate in the world among medical personnel due to covid-19 .

The Ecatepec hospital workers maintain that the pandemic has only aggravated a common situation of scarce resources. “We buy our material, we cooperate to acquire masks, masks, Tyvek …”, they point out. The vaccine has alleviated some of the union’s discouragement – the workers at this hospital have already received their first dose – but they cannot shake the feeling that this is a war they are losing.

After the news, the Iztacala Faculty of Higher Studies, responsible for the interns, decided to withdraw all the doctors from the hospital. They ask to return, to continue learning, but with safe conditions for themselves and their families. To date, neither the Health authorities of the State of Mexico nor the Doctor José María Rodríguez hospital have contacted Jorge’s relatives. The 57-year-old father is admitted to the hospital with covid-19, infected after nights of caring for his son. They report it “delicate”.

The Health Institute of the State of Mexico (ISEM) has replied to this newspaper that “the matter has been referred to the Internal Control Body, which will carry out the corresponding investigation.” In addition, for any explanation, he adds that Héctor Flores Mercado, director of the General Hospital of Ecatepec, and Dr. María del Carmen Ramírez Buendía, head of the Division of Teaching and Research of the same, have been informed of “an estrangement that is given by violate the rights of inmates by not giving care and transgressing the instructions issued by the competent authority in matters of Undergraduate Interns during the SARS-CoV-2 contingency ″. The answer that the hospital gives to the ISEM is that the examination carried out on December 15 to Jorge Alejandro López Rivas “gave a diagnosis of possible respiratory tract infection without alarm data.”

Jorge’s relatives, who have put the case in the hands of a law firm, are asking for dismissal. “Justice for him for the neglect, for the abuse, for having him work, for never having paid attention to him,” says his sister. “If that is the care we have with our doctors, there will be no one who will take care of us or who will save us from this pandemic.”