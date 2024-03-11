As we have informed you in 90min, Gago's continuity with Chivas is in danger. The Argentine coach is coming off three defeats with the Verde Valle team that have exposed the team as a team with no chance of winning anything this semester. There is no improvement, and it is not clear that Fernando is the right path, which is why there are already three names as replacement options for the coach.
The 'gerry' is a man who knows the institution perfectly, since not long ago he gave a title to Tapatío, a subsidiary club of Chivas. Now Espinoza is without a team after breaking up with the Mexican U-23 National Team, he has the trust of Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro, only there is one problem, this Monday he has a job interview with Puebla.
A young coach with the profile that Fernando Hierro likes, the Argentine months ago defeated the fashionable coach in Liga MX, Martín Anselmi, in a final, this in Ecuador. Luis is the model of coach who not only works on the system and quality of play, but also tries to exploit the human quality of the player. At his time, even younger, he was coach of Santos.
He is not Hierro's favorite, but he is the technician with the best shooting and who knows how to put the most order in his teams. Mohamed has the money to take Chivas, there is no doubt about it, however, there is an obstacle, he is not a free agent to sign him, the flock should first pay two million dollars to Pumas. In the summer, he can arrive for free, but this would be synonymous with keeping Gago until the end of the tournament.
