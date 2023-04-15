We all know the story of “The Three Musketeers“. Each generation grew up with different versions and now it is the turn of “Les trois mousquetaires: D’Artagnan”, the French production that already arrived in Peruvian theaters on April 13. The director, martin bourboulon, he has not waited to find out if his work would work or not. On the contrary, he has already made two films: ‘D’Artagnan’ and ‘Milady’, which shows that he maintains confidence in his work.

In conversation with La República, the French filmmaker guaranteed that they are adventures designed to become high-calibre entertainment for the cinema, without forgetting the essence that is transmitted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas and even before.

—Did you take the novel as a source destined to be adapted faithfully or as an inspiration to create your own universe?

—I always try to have the most serious contact with the original work, although not necessarily to respect everything that was in this book with the authors. It was as simple as knowing what the precise and important issues were, and let’s see how they could be adapted.

—How familiar were you with the novel before the project?

—In France, “The Three Musketeers” is a play that we study from school. It is a great exponent of our literary heritage, but it was never one of my favorite books of all that I read in my life. Actually, I was much more interested when this production emerged, and I fully delved into our visual codes today to offer a new look.

—Were there complexes before the inevitable comparisons?

-Absolutely. I found it more interesting to keep a distant memory than to have extremely precise details of every film adaptation that could have had. My greatest desire was to offer a unique and different version, especially in the visual section.

“The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan” featured photography by Nicolas Bolduc and music by Guillaume Roussel. Photo: DeAPlaneta

—Are you afraid of not satisfying the most purist fans?

—We cannot forget that Alexandre Dumas writes “The Three Musketeers” when he is in the 19th century and tells a story that happened two centuries before him.

—Dumas’s novel was little fact and much fiction, in fact.

-Exact. We follow the same logic of adding facts and characters of our own creation.

—What encouraged you to include Hannibal, based on Louis Anniaba, the first black musketeer in French history?

—The character of Ralph Amoussou existed in life to our surprise. We found that he had strength and really a lot of interest, so we did not hesitate to merge events that were not part of the real chronology.

In fact, he does join the band of musketeers, but not in this first film, so they will have to wait and see how much he brings and means to the story.

