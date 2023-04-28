He went out to the hall The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnanthe first chapter of the new transposition of the novel Alexandre Dumas. Martin Bourboulonwho signs his fourth direction, proposes a swashbuckling tale, in 2023. Here is our review of the film.

“Only fools are not afraid” “Then I am a fool”

1627, night. D’Artagnan (Francois Civil) fights to save a girl who has been kidnapped by a group of masked men. He is shot in the chest. Everyone believes him dead, so much so that he is even buried. At dawn, he emerges from the underground. Direction: Paris.

D’Artagnan is a young Gascon, a dreamer. He arrives in Paris with the aim of becoming a Musketeer of the King. His nerve and his unique ability to get out of trouble will lead him to ally with Athos, Porthos and Aramis (Vincent Cassel, Pio Marmai And Romain Duris), the Three Musketeers of King Louis XIII, played by a haughty Louis Garrel. Their mission will be to thwart the evil tricks of Cardinal Richelieu (Eric Ruff), an adventure that will also lead him to meet what will become his bitter enemy, Milady (Eve Green) and to fall in love with the beautiful Constance (Lyna Khoudri).

2023 – The Musketeers at the cinema

Martin Bourboulon demonstrates how the universe of Alexandre Dumas is still able to fascinate us, and does so by drawing on a concept and immortal characters, through a modern story. The pace is engaging – in the first quarter of an hour of the film, we enjoy seeing D’Artagnan accumulate well Three dueling challenges, one after the other – e the action is accompanied by moments of comedy which vaguely refer to the tone of films such as The Pirates of the Caribbean. In short, just enough to make us sit comfortably in our armchair, happy to have left the house to go to the cinema.

The photograph of Nicolas Bolduc it makes the experience pleasant, even when, after the first hour, you risk losing your attention. A flaw of the film is, in fact, the lack of three-dimensionality of the characters who, on the one hand, take from the lightness of Dumas’ story, on the other, perhaps, for a more modern story they should have something deeper to be able to excite us. How to propose a swashbuckling story to today’s audience, now accustomed to narratives, especially serials, which investigate the deepest psychology of even the darkest characters?

There plot of the film runs smooth: It’s easy to follow and is peppered with twists and turns to help you never completely lose your audience. However, the characters seem to exist exclusively in the service of the plot: we don’t perceive their inner conflicts. This applies, above all, to Athos, Porthos and Aramis. D’Artagnan, on the other hand, is a little more in focus, being the driving protagonist of the story. The same also applies, for example, to Constance, who immediately falls in love with D’Artagnan, as if it were obvious: the young man’s charm is indisputable, but the ease with which the two unite deprives their story of emotional tension.

However, it could be objected that the work of Dumas, a reference to Bourboulon’s film, does not invest so much in the psychological study of the characters, but rather in the story of their amazing adventures. We also think about The Iron Maskthe movie that Randall Wallace directed in 1998, taken from The viscount of Bragelonne, with which Dumas concludes the Musketeers trilogy. The story, in this case, is different: the origins of the Three Musketeers are not told, but rather, while D’Artagnan is still at the service of the King, Athos, Porthos and Aramis have retired some time ago and will be called back to adventure. Again the Musketeers represent, rather than individuals, a unique entity, a group of heroes that we can’t wait to see go into action. Is it still possible, however, to excite today’s audience in the same way? In short, is it really possible to reproduce Alexandre Dumas in 2023?

Martin Bourboulon seems, on the one hand, to want to say no: he gives the film a modern guise and introduces characters who potentially have a psychological depth that even hints at drama. An example – without spoilers – is Vincent Cassel’s Athos, although unfortunately it is rarely seen in the film. However, on the other hand, the feeling is that he stopped at the introduction of these characters, remaining rather on the surface.

In any case, The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan it’s a good first chapter of a story that can only really be judged at the end, but which for now is a non-trivial entertainment film, supported by an excellent aesthetic execution and a great cast.