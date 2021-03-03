The American magazine ‘Variety’ announces that a new film version of ‘The Three Musketeers’, the famous adventure novel by Alexander Dumas, which will be a great multi-European blockbuster. The French filmmaker Martin Bourboulon (‘Dad or mom’) would be the director of the film that would have the leading role of Eva Green and Vincent Cassel. It is also assumed that Louis Garrel, Vicky Krieps and Oliver Jackson-Cohen they will be in the cast. The project, which will be shown in two films, will be a co-production between France, Germany and Spain with a budget that will reach 60 million euros.

‘Variety’ also anticipates that the project It would have the form of a diptych composed of ‘The Three Musketeers- D’Artagnan’ and ‘The Three Musketeers- Milady’, something that had already happened in Richard Lester’s version of Dumas’s novel.

Now Eva Green will play Milady, while François Civil (‘So close, so far’) will be D’Artagnan. The cast will be completed with Vincent Cassel as Athos, Louis Garrel (‘A faithful man’) as Louis XIII of France, Romain Duris (‘Vernon Subutex’) as Aramis, Pio Marmaï (‘The first day of the rest of your life’) as Porthos, Vicky Krieps (‘The Invisible Thread’) as Queen Anne of Austria, Oliver Jackson-Cohen (‘The Curse of Hill House’) as the Duke of Buckingham and Lyna Khoudri (‘Papicha’) as Constance Bonacieux. The adaptation will also introduce a new character, Hannibal, based on the true story of Louis Anniaba, the first black musketeer in French history. It remains to designate the actor who gives life to the scheming Cardinal Richelieu.

The two films are slated to shoot simultaneously later this coming summer in France. The French Pathé, the German Constantin Film and the Spanish DeAPlaneta have teamed up to co-produce and have already acquired the rights for Germany and Spain. Ignacio Segura, head of DeAPlaneta, highlights that “as co-producers, DeAPlaneta seeks stories like this one, with great international appeal, great production values ​​and beloved characters that resonate with audiences around the world. We can’t wait to unveil the epic adventures of these iconic characters, and not just as a great cinematic experience, but also in the many different transmedia storytelling that this great new franchise has to offer. “

The famous story created by Dumas is one of the most adapted, both to the big and to the small screen, over the years. In addition to the Richard Lester diptych (‘The Three Musketeers’ and ‘The Four Musketeers’), one of the most recent was the 2011 adaptation, directed by Paul WS Anderson and starring Orlando Bloom, Matthew Macfadyen, Milla Jovovich, Luke Evans and Logan Lerman. From 2014 to 2016, the BBC created the series ‘The Musketeers’, which consisted of three seasons, starring Luke Pasqualino, Tom Burke, Santiago Cabrera and Howard Charles. Other well-known versions in which the characters created by Dumas appear are ‘The Man in the Iron Mask’ (1998). Directed by Randall Wallace, in which Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons, Gérard Depardieu and John Malkovich led the cast of the film. In 1993 another version was released, directed by Stephen Herek, who had Charlie Sheen, Kiefer Sutherland and Chris O’Donnell as the main characters. But among all, the best and most famous was the 1948 version starring Gene Kelly and Lana Turner under the direction of George Sidney.