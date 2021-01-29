“I think the first murder was probably a turning point for the chimps. It was certainly a turning point for me. ” Primatologist Aaron Sandel was there when a group of chimpanzees killed Erroll, a low-ranking male. For a long time, all of them had shared a clan in the community of Ngogo, Uganda. But the group had grown too large, over two hundred chimpanzees, something never seen before. And they had divided. Since 2015, every time they met among the fruit trees, the tension between the factions grew. Until in January 2018, three males from the western group held this 15-year-old boy and ended his life with blows and bites. All three had small pieces of meat from Erroll in the mouth when it lay inert between the leaves. The attack was so fierce that some of his bones were exposed.

“I expected tension and hostility. I was not expecting lethal violence, ”this University of Texas researcher tells by email. In his work, written with veteran David Watts, is a milestone: the second time that humans witness a community of chimpanzees warily divided into two clans, with three violent deaths. Sandel’s impression is reminiscent of that suffered by Jane Goodall when, through her observations, we discovered for the first time that these animals are capable of waging “wars”, as she called them. “For years I struggled to accept this new discovery. Often, I would wake up in the middle of the night and terrible images would come to my mind ”, wrote the pioneering primatologist. She was witness from that confrontation in Gombe (Tanzania), 45 years ago. 850 kilometers to the north in a straight line is the Kibale National Park (Uganda), in which this gigantic community of Ngogo has been studied for almost thirty years.

Primatologists were surprised by the cohesion of a group of more than 150 members, almost three times what is usually normal. But in recent years, when they exceed 200, they have been subdivided into three communities: western, central and eastern. The central one, the most numerous, is the one that has seen how Westerners killed three of their males in a border territory, now in dispute, full of trees that are very valuable for their fruits. On the map, given by the scientists, the domain of each, the disputed area and the exact point of the attacks are located.

The death of Erroll it might just be one more bloody episode in a species where “lethal violence is within their behavioral repertoire”, As Sandel explains. But only two months before, another young male from the central clan had disappeared in that same area, Orff, and scientists assume that he suffered the same fate. Especially after what happened on June 15, 2019.

That afternoon, something caught the attention of the scientists as a large group of the central clan quietly ate in the branches of the fruit trees. All the chimps froze, staring at the ground. Downstairs, a group of Westerners – including females with babies – approached with signs of hostility. After some threatening screams and gestures, some chimpanzees from the western side began to climb through the foliage, harassing the other group, which scattered in fear. The female Carson, with his young clinging to the belly, he chased the female Christine, who was also holding her baby, and they hit each other. Western males began to besiege various rivals amid increasing chaos until Basie, a 33-year-old male high in the Ngogo hierarchy, fell or jumped from the branches 15 meters high, cornered by the attackers.

On the ground, the assailants quickly surrounded Basie (As seen in the top image of the article). I was lost. “Hutcherson and Richmond they grabbed Basie and held it from the left side, while Garrison he held it by the right. Carson he bit into it and hit him head-on. Wes and Rollins quickly joined the attack, followed by Wayne and Buckner”, Report the researchers in the study. In the middle of that fray the female jumped Aretha, the only chimpanzee of the central clan that had not fled. For a few seconds he tried to defend Basie striking her enemies, but they quickly drove her away.

They resumed their attack, but instead of lynching Basie as they did with ErrollThey made passes over and over again, hitting him one by one. And so they left him, mortally wounded, but without savagely finishing him off as a group as they did to the low-ranking young man a year earlier. The treatment was likely different, the researchers argue, because Basie he had been a very close companion when the clan was united: in fights against enemies, in community meals, in reciprocal pampering.

When Basie he crawled away from that place, his great friend approached Brownface, 53, to try to get him from there. He yelled at him and gestured for him to follow him, pampered him and stayed with him all night while his life slipped away. In the morning, Brownface walked away and a few hours later scientists certified the death of Basie.

“The lethal attacks we are seeing in Ngogo seem like a product of community division. Colloquially speaking, they are like a primordial ‘civil war’ “ Aaron Sandel, University of Texas

Something was definitely broken with the death of Erroll. They were no longer two subgroups with friction, it was a war to the death. Most primatologists are reluctant to call these episodes “war” “because they have a specific social and political meaning for humans,” explains Sandel. But many other scientists like to use the lethal aggression of chimpanzees, cooperative and coordinated, as a way of imagining the evolutionary origins of war in humans.

“The distinguishing feature of the lethal attacks we are seeing in Ngogo is that it appears to be a product of community division. In this way, colloquially speaking, they are like a civil war primordial, ”acknowledges Sandel. There have been many attacks between neighboring groups, but this is a civil war like the one Goodall saw: a clan that splits and unleashes numerous violent deaths. In the Gombe conflict, between 1974 and 1978, a faction managed to exterminate one by one all the males of the enemy group, which resulted in the reabsorption of all the females in the victorious clan.

Wars, humans and bonobos

The chimpanzees of the central clan have not stepped on the environment of that tree where they killed Basie, which indicates that these deaths are due to territorial competition for that border region with good food. But not only that. TO Erroll they ripped a testicle and Basie lost his penis. “When chimps attack male chimpanzees in other groups, they often target the genitals,” Sandel explains. “The removal of the testes reduces the reproductive capacity of their neighbors, thus increasing their relative reproductive success,” he says.

“Before we realize that human beings have an indelible dark stain on their nature, we must look at the counterexample of bonobos” Margaret MacMillan, historian at the University of Oxford

“This study of lethal attacks between chimpanzees in the same group gives a rare idea of ​​how social ties can be broken. Only by documenting cases of rupture can we understand the factors that tend to hold a community together, ”says Sandel. This rift has yet to be resolved. As you read these lines, male patrols may be circulating through these territories and causing new skirmishes: the conflict is still alive, under the watchful eye of veteran primatologists John Mitani, Kevin Langergraber and David Watts, who have been observing the group for decades, as portrayed the documentary The rise of the warrior apes.

Chimpanzees are an interesting parallel example, rather than proof of our violent origins. Especially since we have other equally close cousins, bonobos, who live in a placid matriarchy in which conflicts are resolved with sexual encounters, also homosexual. Before we look at the fact that human beings have an indelible dark stain on their nature, we must look at the counterexample of bonobos, which do not fight or hunt each other. Bonobos seem as intelligent as their chimpanzee cousins, but they have evolved very differently, ”explains Oxford University historian Margaret MacMillan in her latest book: War (War, Profile Books).

“It’s tempting to conclude that if chimpanzees kill each other, then violence is in our nature,” Sandel cautions. “Violence can be in our nature. But our nature it is strongly shaped by society. I’m not a historian or a philosopher, but I suppose we don’t need to look far beyond capitalism, imperialism, and patriarchy to understand why humans are violent. Let’s start there, at least ”, he claims.

