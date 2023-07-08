Saturday, July 8, 2023, 09:26



The refrigerator is the quintessential appliance in any home. This appliance is an essential capable of keeping food in good condition. To take advantage of all the energy in your refrigerator, all you have to do is follow a series of habits that will make greater savings possible.

You also have to know how to store food in the fridge so that it does not spoil before its time. Sometimes, consumers get used to keeping certain products without taking into account how long they can last in good condition even if they are in the fridge. Therefore, it is advisable to take into account some key factors and prevent certain foods from spoiling and ending up in the trash.

The most common mistakes when storing food in the fridge



There are three fundamental factors that consumers must take into account so that food products hold up well in their refrigerator.

1. Extending the shelf life of food in the fridge or freezer too long



The storage time of food has a limit. Storing the products in the fridge or refrigerator helps to preserve them, but they can also spoil. The best way to store food in the freezer is to stick a label with the date of purchase. This trick can also be useful for any product that has gone halfway and you must store it in the refrigerator.

2. Put hot food or containers in the fridge



It is not recommended to put hot food in the refrigerator, especially food that has just been cooked. In these cases, the temperature inside the food will increase, which can spoil the rest of the food.

Food should not be left out of the fridge for more than two hours to cool down. From that moment on, the decomposition process begins, which will affect the quality of the food. It is best to change cooked food to smaller containers, this will cause them to cool down sooner.

3. Store the pots in the fridge



Many times you go too far with the quantity and you have a lot of food left over. In these cases, people usually keep the pot or pan in the fridge where they have prepared the food. This is a big mistake, since these utensils are not made to preserve food for a long period of time.

In addition, the pots or pans do not meet the appropriate conditions. The cold environment of the fridge is not a good combination with aluminum or steel, the material from which pots are usually made. These types of materials accelerate the oxidation process, which can affect the properties of the food. It is best to move the food to a different container.