These are the successes of Spain against Croatia in the round of 16 of the European Championship:
The offensive contribution of the flanks
Luis Enrique trusted Gayà and he was not disappointed, he was very participative in the first half and put in good balls, as well as kicking in the rebound that caused the tying goal. For his part, Azpilicueta also stepped on the area on several occasions and scored the 1-2 with a head. The wingers left the band at the ends in the last meters and occupied the area to put in many men and be able to take advantage of rejections and centers, as it happened.
Outside play by wing
As the sides broke into the area, on many occasions they released the wingers of Spain who were the best in the game. Ferran and Sarabia could easily receive in the lanes where they overflowed, crossed and even scored, as is the case with Ferran’s 1-3, where he receives a pass into the gap on the wing and manages to reach the area and score.
Goal effectiveness
The face-to-goal failure was punishing Spain too much, but today Ferran, Sarabia, Azpilicueta, Morata and Oyarzábal did not fail. Spain did not have many chances, but the ones they did take advantage of, which makes the difference between victory and defeat.
Lack of concentration
Spain came out to dominate, but it seemed that it was not totally within the party. As proof of this, the own goal is scored with a very compromising pass from Pedri to the goalkeeper, who is not right either and passes the ball to the side sneaking into the goal. The same happened in the final section where Croatia came back in the final minutes, when they should have controlled the game. Not even in overtime when Spain already won more than enough they knew how to calmly control the game.
Owned by Eric García
Eric García was outmatched on several occasions, he was slow and not very forceful when the situations required it. In the end he was replaced by Pau Torres to tie up the result, because Luis Enrique realized that he was not playing well. He is a player yet to be made.
Lack of interior play
The cross with respect to the good outside game is the little inside game. Spain has players to surprise also from the inside, but they could not do it except on some occasions through Pedri and Koke. If they do not want to be a predictable team, they must also build plays through the center, so they will have to improve in this facet.
Leave a Reply