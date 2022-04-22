Yesterday, the Cruz Azul Machine entered the field of the Corregidora Stadium to measure strength against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro. In a weak game with few opportunities, the cement workers took the victory by the minimum difference with a goal from Pablo Aguilar.
Here we present the 3 errors and the two successes of the set of La Noria.
The Tabó fault
The Argentinian Christian Tabo one of the clearest of the first half was lost, when he made the reception correctly, he took off the defender with a feint, however, the definition was bad, by crossing his shot too much and sending the ball out.
Jury failures
The goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado He is not having a good time with Cruz Azul. In this game he again made mistakes repeatedly. In the first half alone he failed three times. This tells us about the poor performance due to the few opportunities he has received in the sky blue team.
The low intensity of the team
Among the main failures of the team of Blue Cross was the low intensity that was seen. The pupils of coach Juan Reynoso were soulless, with few ideas in front and with errors throughout the sector of the field. If this inertia continues, the cement team could suffer and seriously in the coming games.
Uriel Antuna’s passes
Again the footballer Uriel Antuna He was decisive in this game. Thanks to his speed, he repeatedly won heads-ups with Erik Vera.
In the complementary part, he had sent an excellent service, which left Tabó inside the area to score the goal that, seconds later, ended up being annulled due to an advanced position.
The header of the ‘Cata’
It is worth highlighting the header that the midfielder sent Julio Dominguez. In a corner charge he put in an effective header that had a goal direction, coming out as a service so that Pablo Aguilar only pushed the ball to score the winning goal.
