The three minors killed María Belén Cortés because They wanted to escape from the protected floor from Badajoz during the night of last Sunday. Teenagers They needed the key to open the door And, before the refusal of the social educator to give it, they attacked and suffocated until they ended her life. After committing the crime, they stole money and took their car, with which they fled for the A-5 in the direction of Mérida, where they had an accident and were arrested.

That would be the mobile of the murder, as the program has revealed Code 10 And Raúl Montaño has confirmed, the victim’s family lawyer, a 35 -year -old social educator from Castuera. María Belén had been working in this house for a short timea villa located at number 3 of Castillo de Benquencia street, in the Guadiana de Badajoz urbanization. There were four minors: the three alleged murderers and another 17 -year -old, who was the one who gave the alarm.

A special lock

María Belén arrived on the protected floor last eight o’clock on Sunday to cover the night shift. The educator waited for all minors to enter the house, since they enjoy a relative freedom and can leave a few hours. Fulfilling the protocol, at 10.30 pm closed the main door. The doors and windows of this type of housing They have a special lock to prevent inmates from opening them.

The educator kept the key and entered her office. Then, The three minors tried to escape from the house. It was not the first time they did. The two boys, 14 and 15, had already escaped on Saturday, March 1, a week before committing the crime. However, the National Police located them seven days later in Villafranca de los Barros and were returned to the protected floor.

On the night of Sunday, March 9, they tried to repeat the feat, but there was an impediment: The door was already closed and the key was María Belén. The teenagers went to their office to ask her, but the social educator refused. Then, they hit her, they strangled her – positively with a belt – and took the key, according to police sources to Code 10. However, the woman was not dead and asked for help. The three young people returned to the office again and strangled her up to two more occasions until they ended her life.





A witness witnessed all crime

The minor room residing on the guardian floor, a 17 -year -old, witnessed part of the crime. His teammates took his mobile and could not leave the house Because the door was closed, so it had no way to warn what was happening inside it. During the aggression, he listened as María Belén asked for help. In addition, he witnessed how they strangled her up to three times.

At the time the three minors opened the door of the chalet and escaped with the social educator’s car, The young room took the opportunity to run to another protected floor that is located on the same street. There, he told the caregiver what had happened and he warned the National Police. When the agents arrived at the crime scene, they could not do anything to save the life of María Belén.