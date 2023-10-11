Although the most recent results have moved them away from the general leadership, Tigres is only below América, the top contender to win the Liga MX title in the month of December. The current champion of Mexico opted to maintain the base of the squad that lifted the cup in the summer and the results are being positive, with the understanding that the most complex moments are yet to come.
Although, the Tigres had complications in being able to form the desired squad, especially due to the excess of players not born in Mexico that they had, a fact that led the club from the north of the country to release Lichnovsky on loan to América, Caicedo right now within Altas and finally Sánchez Purata who plays for Atlanta United of the MLS, for the near future, those of the UANL do not have any of the three, which is why they hope to complete their sales.
The transfers of the three players have included purchase options to become valid before January 1st, the level shown by the three players with their current clubs has been more than positive, therefore there is optimism within the Tigres in closing their definitive transfers in this winter market, a movement that would leave around 10 million dollars in the club’s coffers and above all would avoid once again having chaos with the excess of pieces within the squad.
#milliondollar #sales #Tigres #hopes