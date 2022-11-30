The three migrants, upon being discovered by the coast guard upon the arrival of the ‘Alithini II’ in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Monday afternoon. / AFP

The three Nigerian migrants who arrived in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Monday aboard an oil tanker in which they traveled hidden in the rudder blade for eleven days have requested asylum in Spain. This was reported yesterday by the Government Delegation, which specified that young people between the ages of 23 and 27 were informed of the possibility of availing themselves of this right by persons outside this public body and the National Police.

One of the sub-Saharans, who was still admitted to the Doctor Negrín hospital last night, was advised by the diocese of the Canary Islands while the other two, who were on the tanker waiting to be returned to their country, received guidance from the insurance of the owner, according to sources close to him.

Until the authorities determine if they can be granted asylum, the owner of the ship ‘Alithini II’ must take charge of custody, as well as accommodation and maintenance.

Two of the Nigerians spent last night inside the ‘Alithini II’, which this Wednesday set course for its final destination in the port city of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. However, due to their delicate health situation, a team of health workers had to go up to the baroc to assist them after spending the last few hours vomiting and feeling unwell.

Sources close to the owner in statements collected by ‘La Vanguardia’ do not rule out that both should be hospitalized again due to the aftermath of the hard journey. Not surprisingly, they spent more than five days without food or water as their supplies ran out. Meanwhile, the third young man in the group continues to recover in a hospital from severe dehydration.

The ‘Alithini II’, a 183-meter-long ship built in 2008, owned by Gardenia Shiptrade SA but managed by Athens-based Astra Ship Management, left Lagos, the Nigerian capital, on November 17 and anchored Monday afternoon near the port of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. It was then that the three migrants were sighted by the coast guard, sitting on the rudder blade, with their feet barely two meters from the water.