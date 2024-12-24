The three main hospitals that remained partially operational in the north of the Gaza Strip – the Kamal Adwan, the Indonesian and the Al Awda – have been out of service due to the siege for more than 80 days and the continuous attacks by Israeli troops, he denounced this Tuesday the Gazan Ministry of Health.

“The Israeli occupation forces have taken out of service the three operational hospitals in northern Gaza due to the continuous attacks that have caused the interruption of its activity and its destruction”, reported the director of the Ministry’s field hospitals, Marwan al Hams.

The doctor explained that the situation, which was already critical especially in the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia, worsened yesterday, when Israeli troops ordered evacuation of patients from that center to the nearby Indonesian hospital, which was later assaulted by the Israeli Army, forcing all the sick and wounded to be forcibly evacuated.

“The continued attacks have raised concerns about the fate of Al Awda hospital (in Jabalia), which houses around 250 patients and is also suffering a harsh siege and continuous threats”Al Hams stressed.

The Ministry of Health of the Strip, governed by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, denounced that it is a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law”, that prohibits attacking medical facilities; and called on the international community to act to put an end to these “war crimes.”

These three hospitals They have continued to function with difficulty, and in the midst of harsh attacks, for more than 80 days, after the Israeli Army began a bloody “scorched earth” offensive throughout the north of the enclave, with a balance since then of more than 4,000 dead or missing.

In these hospitals, the sick, patients and their companions have had to leave the besieged centers on foot, without security guarantees.





“Until now we continue to be attacked,” confirmed the acting director of Al Awda in Jabalia, Mohamed Salha, and indicated that an Israeli tank is still stalking the center and that A sniper takes aim at the building.

Create a humanitarian corridor

For his part, the director of Kamal Adwan, Hussam Abu Safiya, indicated that Israel has once again directly attack the hospital with two explosive robots detonated just 50 meters from the centerwhich caused around twenty injuries among the sick and health personnel.

Besides, Israeli aviation has once again carried out air attacks with quadcopter drones against the hospital. “Anyone who moves in the hospital courtyard is in danger, as the drones that fire bombs target anyone who moves,” Safiya denounced in a statement.

Some 91 patients remain in this refugee hospital on a row of stretchers in its hallways, while the vicinity of the building has been one of the main targets of Israel’s attacks in recent weeks.

“We demand the establishment of a safe corridor for the entry of all necessary supplies and helpto protect workers and the health system from selective and direct attacks,” Safiya urged.

Israel began a bombing campaign against the northern towns of Beit Lahia, Jabalia and Beit Hanoun andLast October 5, which the next day turned into a ground invasion and a total military siege.

Fourteen months of war

In 80 daysthis northern siege has claimed the lives of some 3,000 Palestinianswhile about a thousand people remain missing; in the midst of the inability of the Civil Defense to carry out rescue work for a month and a half due to the risk involved in entering the area due to direct attacks by Israel on its teams.

The UN estimates that between 10,000 and 15,000 people remain in the besieged area, which before the war had more than 440,000 inhabitants. Now, the majority of its population has been forcibly displaced, much of it due to this latest siege.

In more than fourteen months of war, The deaths in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli military offensive amount to 45,338 and the injured 107,764, while it is estimated that there are 11,000 missing under the rubble, according to Health.