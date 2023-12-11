After the resounding failure in the Apertura 2023 tournament where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals against San Luis by a global score of 2-1, the Monterrey Football Club would have three casualties defined, so they are latent options to leave the team end of the year or beginning of 2024.
Several of these footballers have already been linked with other clubs and could have the label of expendable in the Sultana del Norte and there is talk that these are Érick Aguirre, Rodrigo Aguirre and Rogelio Funes Mori. Everyone has had outstanding moments, particularly the nationalized forward who is the Mexican institution's top scorer with 325 goals.
Some reports have stated that the right back Eric Aguirre He is one of the footballers who could leave the institution, he could even serve as a bargaining chip between America to bring in Richard Sanchez since the Eagles are looking for a right back as reinforcement.
Rodrigo Aguirre He is another of the players who have been rumored to leave the Pandilla team and there is talk that Toluca and Pachuca would be clubs interested in his services and that second half of the year he did not contribute much to the Albiazul cause and therefore he would be one of those sacrificed to free a place of Unformed in Mexico.
The third player would be the institution's all-time top scorer, Rogelio Funes Mori who could go to Brazilian football given that they could get some financial benefit from him before he is a free agent, the interested party would be Guild who would look for the 'Twin'due to the departure of Luis Suarez.
