London (Reuters)

England coach Gareth Southgate has ruled out Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, while midfielder Jesse Lingard has returned to West Ham United into the squad for their World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland this month.

Alexander Arnold has been a constant of the England squad since joining before the 2018 World Cup, but Southgate said his decline in his form has cost him his place on the list.

“I don’t think he played as well as usual in recent years,” said the England coach.

He added: But I think he is close to recovering his form and taking steps in the right way, and I am sure that he will play a big role in the future.

Lingard, who has played 24 caps but has not joined the England squad since 2019, has revived his career and has become one of West Ham’s most prominent players since arriving from Manchester United on loan in January, scoring 4 goals and providing two assists in 6 games.

Aston Villa striker Ole Watkins joined the national team for the first time, after a distinguished season in which he scored 10 goals in 27 Premier League matches.

Southgate also called up shining Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw, alongside Manchester City defender John Stones, as was expected after good spells in the Premier League.

England will play San Marino on March 25th in Group 9, Albania on 28th and Poland on 31st of the same month.

The England squad included:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnston, and Nick Pope.

Advocates: Ben Chilwell, Connor Cody, Eric Dyer, Reese James, Harry Maguire, Teron Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Good Blingham, Phil Foden, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Calvin Phelps, Declan Rice and James Ward Brace.

Forwards: Dominic Calvert Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Olly Watkins.