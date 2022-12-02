The England national team has previously faced African teams on 20 occasions, the last of which was last March when the European country team easily beat Ivory Coast 3-0 at Wembley.

But the most memorable match between these encounters was the 1990 World Cup quarter-final, in which England came from a 2-1 deficit to beat Cameroon 3-2 after extra time.

Cameroon were seven minutes away from continuing their surprising run in the tournament when Gary Lineker scored from the penalty spot to push the match into extra time.

England won a second penalty kick after Lineker was fouled inside the area and the player managed to score from the penalty mark to advance England to the semi-finals.

Morocco was the first African competitor to face England in the World Cup in 1986 when they tied goalless. Morocco beat England in their group, but they qualified for the next round.

England also tied goalless with Nigeria in 2002 and Algeria in 2010.

England beat Egypt in the 1990 World Cup and twice over Tunisia, in 1998 and 2018.

Crowd hooliganism overshadowed the 1998 clash in Marseille, when 32 people were injured in scuffles over three days between England fans and groups from the North African community in the French city.

England also played Ghana and South Africa in friendly matches.