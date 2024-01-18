According to information from the journalist specialized in news from the Guadalajara Sports Club, Jesus Hernandezthe right back of the Monterrey Soccer Club, Jesus Gallardowould seek to leave the Gang in the current winter transfer market due to his disagreement with the possible arrival of Gerardo Arteaga to the Monterrey institution who would bring him to give him competition in the position.
A few weeks ago, when the information came out regarding the interest of Antonio Noriega by the footballer Genkinformation was leaked about the alleged discomfort of Gallant with the possibility of competition, who apparently would come to the club with the promise of being a starter, therefore, up to three teams have emerged interested in him: Chivas, Tijuana and León.
The national team would consider leaving the club in search of new challenges, as it would be considered unfair for another player to arrive to take away ownership without the possibility of competing.
The two-time World Cup winner Jesus Gallardo 29 years old recently renewed with the Monterrey team for two more years and is one of the best paid, because according to information from Salary Sporthas a salary of 1.4 million dollars annually.
It is worth remembering that Jesus Gallardo He is currently injured due to muscle problems. Because of this, Fernando Ortiz He was not taken into account for the 2-0 victory against Puebla on Matchday 1 of Clausura 2024 and he was not part of the friendly match in Dallas, Texas, United States, against River Plate last Wednesday, January 17.
