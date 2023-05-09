Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After Argentine legend Lionel Messi won the “Laureus” award, for individual and collective sporting excellence with the “Tango” team, and his return to group training with Paris Saint-Germain, the crisis between him and his club effectively ended, but no one knows yet, whether the “flea” He made a final decision to leave the “Princes’ Park” this summer, or is there a “glimmer of hope” for him to stay, after serious attempts by the club’s management, to extend his contract for another year with the same salary and privileges as his contract, which expires next June.

This comes at a time when intense Saudi efforts are being made to lure Messi to play in the Saudi League, to bring him together again with his traditional and eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nasr player, as Al-Hilal offered him $400 million per season, and he is still awaiting a response.

And because Messi became in the “focus of events”, especially after he traveled to Saudi Arabia on a tourism promotion mission, and was punished by his club by suspending him for two weeks, depriving him of team training, and then returning after he made an official apology through a “video video”, the “Radio and Television” network hosted Monte Carlo Sport », three of the old international stars, to give their opinion on what happened to Messi, and their comment on Saint-Germain’s handling of the crisis between them. And the three stars are the French David Ginola and Claude Makelele, along with the Brazilian Ray, and they previously played in Saint-Germain, and they were present at the Laureus awards ceremony.

Ginola said: Years later, we will realize how lucky we were to have the superstar in our league.

He added: It is certain that Messi, when he was 25, made a lot with a club of his age, Barcelona, ​​​​but here he is, at the age of 35, his luster has not faded and he is still enjoying us, and I am certain that during the coming years people will say: We lived and watched Messi play for us, isn’t this a price ?! He’s the best player of all time and everyone will admit that when the day comes he retires.

In response to a question: Should Messi stay in Paris? Ginola said: Messi will do what he wants, when you win everything that the legendary star got, and when you score like him 91 goals in one season, you say: We enjoy being here, do what you want.

Claude Makelele, former Saint-Germain captain, believes that the punishment imposed on him by the club was fully justified and supported, and he said: When a player deviates a little, it is natural for his club to return him to the right path, and Messi is a very smart player, but there is a misunderstanding that occurred between him and the club. And it ended, and I hope he stays, rather he must continue here, and I refuse his departure because he is able to develop the performance of all the players around him, and as a coach I say: Give me Messi and make him play every day.

Brazilian Ray contented himself with a warning, saying: Messi deserves a lot of respect, and consideration should be given to what this talented star represents, and football needs people like him, who know how to bring joy and happiness to people, and if a player like him is happy here, you must to stay.