Like every year, millions of children look forward to the arrival of the Three Wise Men on the night of January 5, but, before going to bed, full of nerves and leaving their glasses of milk and cookies, they go out into the street to receive them and greet them in the traditional parades that are held throughout Spain, parades that fill every corner of the country with excitement and that create a magical atmosphere also taking the elderly back to their childhood. Although more than 2,000 years ago their Majesties of the East brought incense, gold and myrrh to the baby Jesus, it would not be until 1886 when it would be celebrated the first parade in our country. ANDThe municipality of Alcoy He was the first to take to the streets to celebrate this festival in which the kings rode camels and their pages carried large ladders to climb the balconies of the houses to distribute gifts.

Little by little this tradition expanded throughout the Spanish geography and each territory would end up giving it its own touch, offering numerous and interesting proposals, such as Logroño, where they arrive by helicopter, or Gijón where they come by sea and disembark. in the marina.

Image of the three Wise Men in the Madrid Parade



gtres





In 1928 the newspaper El Heraldo de Madrid promoted this celebration in the capital by gathering support from the media and neighbors, as well as the collaboration of the Price circus artists who did not want to miss the opportunity to brighten the holidays for the little ones in the house. The reason for organizing this event was to offer gifts to the most disadvantaged. Thus, these presents were going to stop to the children of the Hospital de La Inclusaa complex that housed newborns or children who had been abandoned by their parents or handed over to charitable institutions, and to the San José asylum. This first parade left from the Salón del Heraldo and traveled along Paseo del Prado, Ronda de Atocha, Embajadores, Cibeles, Alcalá and O’Donell.

It would not be until 1953 that the City Council would take charge of organizing the Parade. That year three soldiers from the La Remonta barracks embodied the Kings of the East, who were accompanied by Roman chariots as escorts and pages, shepherd boys, the prickly pear, several music bands and the floats of regional houses and department stores. The parade passed through Alcalá Street, crossed Puerta del Sol and Mayor Street to reach Plaza de la Villa, where they left the offerings to the baby Jesus from the municipal nativity scene.









Three Kings Parade passing through Cibeles



tanya sieira





Currently, hundreds of entertainers participate in this event, bringing happiness to every street in Madrid. This 2025 the parade, whose theme revolves around fulfilled wishes and dreams of improvement and transformationwill begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Plaza de San Juan de la Cruz and will pass through the Paseo de la Castellana, the Plaza del Doctor Gregorio Marañón, the Emilio Castelar roundabout, the Plaza de Colón and the Paseo de Recoletos to finish in Cibeles , where there will also be a stage where music and the circus will liven up the wait until the floats arrive.

People waiting in Cibeles to see the Three Wise Men



tanya sieira





There will be stands on both sides of the parade route, from Emilio Castelar to Colón and in Cibeles. Access is free until capacity is reached. The opening of the doors of the stands is at 4:00 p.m. and at 4:30 p.m. in Cibeles. There will be no shortage of flying and skating angels, giant frogs, marine animals, sky adventurers, African toys and many surprises.

The morning of January 5th is also celebrated, the Roscón de Reyes from SOS Children’s Villagesevent that includes musical performances in Puerta del Sol from 11:00 a.m. and free distribution from 12:00 p.m. of 10,000 servings of this Christmas sweet and hot chocolate.