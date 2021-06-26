Two people leave flowers on the street in Würzburg where one of the murdered women was attacked on Friday. / afp

DPA / EP Würzburg Saturday, June 26, 2021, 8:36 PM

The German Police confirmed this Saturday that

the three dead in the previous knife attack in the Bavarian city of Würzburg were women. Specifically, they were in the store where the lethal assault began, causing another seven injuries, including five serious and two of them critical.

The

first deceased was an employee of the store where the suspect, now in police custody,

He went in to ask for a knife he supposedly wanted to buy. With the blade in his hands, he proceeded to stab the woman, who ended up succumbing to his injuries.

The suspect then

He proceeded to kill two other women in the store before continuing his attacks on a bank and then in the middle of the street.. Thus he spent several minutes until the citizens cornered him in an alley, where he was finally reduced by the agents, explained the Chief of Police, Gerhard Kallert.

Lawyers for the suspect, wounded in the leg by a police shot during his arrest, have confirmed that he has already been charged with three counts of murder and six of attempted murder. In the meantime,

there are five seriously injured who continue to be treated in different hospitals; two of which remain in critical condition. Two other people with minor injuries have been discharged.

Psychiatric treatment



The suspect,

24 years old and of Somali origin, had already received psychiatric treatment and, in fact, was admitted a few days before the attack. He also had a history of violent crimes, as Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann announced on Friday.

The German Police are still

trying to determine if there are indications that it could have been a terrorist attack linked to sympathizers of jihadism, since the young man shouted “Allah is great” during the attack. However, at the moment there is no official conclusion.