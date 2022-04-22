This Thursday night, personnel from the Attorney General’s Office of Nuevo León, Mexico, carried out an operation in which they located a body in an area near the Hotel Nueva Castilla, where the young Debanhi Susana Escobar disappeared in the early hours of April 9.

A source close to the case told ‘EL UNIVERSAL’ that the operation is related to the disappearance of the 18-year-old student, since evidence is being verified and her family was notified of this finding by protocol.

The body was located inside a disused cistern, and is pending identification.

1. The fifth

Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, 18-year-old, disappeared since Saturday, April 9 after having been in a place for events in Nuevo León. His case drew attention not only in the state, but throughout Mexico.

The young woman was a party in a country house located a few meters from the road and very close to the hotel, where her body was possibly found.

Debanhi Susana went to the fifth with some friendswho apparently called a taxi driver by application to come for her.

2. The New Castile Hotel

After the discovery of the body in the Nueva Castilla motel, Mario Escobar, the girl’s father, He is sure that the body that was found in the abandoned cistern a few meters from the establishment in the municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo León, is the Debanhi.

Today, Debanhi’s parents gave a conference where they said that the young woman was sexually harassed by the application’s taxi driver, so she got out of the vehicle.

Previously, it was known that the man sent him the photo of Debanhi next to the Monterrey highway, Nuevo Laredo, which was the last one we had of her.

3. The transport company

This week it was learned of the existence of a video in which, apparently, after getting out of the taxi by application, Debanhi went to a transport company called Alcosa, which is in front of the Nueva Castilla hotel.

There was a record that the girl entered the company, but she did not leave. However, his body was allegedly found on the other side of the road, in the hotel’s cistern.

El Universal / Mexico (GDA).

