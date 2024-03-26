The Date Date has ended and Club América will receive Matchday 13 with up to five injured and several of them are already ruled out for the match against Atlético de San Luis, so the coaching staff headed by André Jardine He will have to give activity to several elements that are not considered starters to dose the team.
So far, of the five injured, only three players have already been confirmed as absent for the match against Potosí. This week the club announced that Alvaro Fidalgo and Alejandro Zendejas They had a first degree semitendinosus muscle injury and will not arrive for this week's game.
The other three injured were Israel Kings, Diego Valdes and Julian QuiñonesHowever, these elements could be taken into account depending on the progress of their injuries during the hours prior to the match. From the outset, the first two already work on par with their colleagues and Quinones He is still working in the gym, so the decision on whether he will play or not will be until the hours close to the game.
Since last weekend, André Jardinerevealed that the injury of Diego Valdes It's not serious. “I think it's not going to be anything very serious, one week trying and the next week I imagine he starts training normally, so we're not worried.“, was what the Brazilian strategist said and since this Tuesday, March 26, the Chilean attacker, along with the Mexican defender, returned to training alongside the team.
As to Julian Quiñonesthe naturalized Mexican Colombian was considered to be a starter last Sunday in the final of the Concacaf Nations League against the United States with the Mexican team, but he did not end up recovering 100 percent from his muscle discomfort after the game against Panama and they preferred not to risk it.
In the end if it is not considered, the owner could be Brian Rodriguez who will report on Thursday along with Lichnovsky and Cacereswho still had international activity during the week.
