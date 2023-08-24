The Embraer private plane in which the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, was traveling, crashed this Wednesday in central Russia, an incident in which, according to authorities in that country, its ten occupants died.

As reported by the civil aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, Seven passengers were traveling on the Embraer-135, including Prigozhin and his “right hand”, Dmitri Utkin, a former Russian military intelligence (GRU) officer, plus 3 crew members.

The air disaster occurred in the central Tver region when the plane that had taken off from Moscow was heading to St. Petersburg.

At the moment, neither the Kremlin nor the Russian Ministry of Defense have officially confirmed Prigozhin’s death, but the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry did indicate that, “according to the first information, all the people on board died.”

The causes of the accident, for now, are unknown, although some media and Telegram channels were considering several versions this Wednesday, from a Kremlin-ordered bomb attack on a Russian anti-aircraft defense missile or an attack by enemy drones.

Prigozhin, who led a failed armed rebellion against the Kremlin exactly two months ago, last appeared on Monday when he suggested in a video that he had returned to Africa to make Russia “even bigger on every continent.”

Wagner’s military blocked the streets of Rostov-on-Don.

The corpses that were found

The emergency services informed the official RIA Novosti agency that the bodies of the ten occupants who were traveling on the plane (three crew members and seven passengers) had been found in the area of ​​the accident.

According to the local press, the bodies are completely charred, so a DNA test will probably be necessary to confirm their identity. The Baza portal assured that one of the passengers was decapitated in the accident that occurred not far from the town of Kuzhenkino, which is about 350 kilometers from Moscow..

Apart from Prigozhin and Utkin, the other five passengers would also be members of the mercenary group, which recently resumed its operations on the African continent. In addition, the aircraft included the commander, a second pilot and a stewardess.

Rosaviatsia stressed that the plane had all the permits in order and was carrying out its flight after receiving the official authorization for the use of airspace in due course.

In a video published by the digital newspaper Gazeta.ru, you can see how the device unexpectedly crashes to the ground in a field, not far from some rural houses, after which a strong explosion occurs.

Different versions of what happened are being debated on Russian social networks. Channels close to Wagner say that Prigozhin’s plane could have been shot down by Russian anti-aircraft defense. Prigozhin would have died “as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia,” says Gray Zone, in a clear allusion to the Russian secret services.

The Mash and Baza portals point out that the device could have been the victim of a bomb attack, while others say that it was shot down by an enemy drone.

According to the RBC newspaper, The authorities are studying three versions: a piloting failure, a technical problem or an external intervention.

Different eyewitnesses claimed to have heard two explosions and that the Embraer exploded in midair. According to the media, the pilots of the private plane never gave the alarm signal, which is why they argue that its occupants probably died in mid-flight.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on violation of safety rules when operating an air transport device.

“When Prigozhin stopped 200 kilometers from Moscow and suddenly reversed, he quickly and voluntarily signed his death sentence,” Mikhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency, told the online newspaper Meduza.

After the news of the accident broke, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, told the prisoner: “I am not surprised.” “There’s not much going on in Russia that Putin isn’t behind, but I don’t have enough information to know the answer.”he added.

This air disaster took place exactly two months after Prigozhin revolted against the Kremlin on June 23 and 24, a rebellion in which he came to take one of the most important cities in southern Russia, Rostov-on-Don, for a few hours.

After the mediation of the Belarusian president, Alexandr Lukashenko, Prigozhin agreed to withdraw his mercenaries after 24 hours of mutiny and move his base to the territory of that former Soviet republic.

After accusing him of treason, Putin received him in the Kremlin, after which Prigozhin announced that he would no longer fight in Ukraine and resumed his Wagner operations in Africa.

Coinciding with the accident, Putin participated this Wednesday in the Kursk region, bordering Ukraine, in an official ceremony on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk, one of the most important of World War II..

The accident also took place on the same day that official media confirmed the dismissal as head of the Aerospace Forces of Sergei Surovikin, a general known for his close ties with Prigozhin and who disappeared from the public eye as soon as Wagner’s armed uprising was put down. In his place he will be replaced by General Victor Afzalov.

The enmity with Putin

The Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin became known worldwide as the head of the Wagner Group, a company made up of mercenaries who, after participating in the war in Ukraine together with the Russian Army, led a failed military rebellion against the Kremlin two months ago.

Prigozhin was nicknamed “Putin’s chef” due to his previous closeness to the Russian president and his restaurant business, which he set up after his pardon from prison in 1990, where he spent almost 10 years for various crimes.

Born on the 1st On June 1, 1961 in present-day Saint Petersburg, his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin began when Prigozhin, after being imprisoned for nearly a decade at the end of the Soviet era, began selling fast food at street stalls and distributing them several catering of food to the Russian Army.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Prigozhin recruited 35,000 prisoners who were released to fight alongside the Russian troops. But over time, and within the framework of the war, he had harsh confrontations with the Russian Ministry of Defense..

The first was in February of this year, when he complained about the lack of ammunition for his fighters during the siege of the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut in Donbas, which finally ended up in Russian hands last May. The second occurred last June, after rising up against the Putin regime.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from agencies

