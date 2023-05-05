In the south of France for 55 million

From each of the terraces of the house you can see the impressive landscape that the French Côte d’Azur offers, with its picturesque villages bathed by the Mediterranean Sea. The views extend as far as the city of Monaco, which is about 10 minutes away. The property, which belongs to the municipality of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, in Provence, rises in a rocky area facing the sea, where luxury houses are common. An elevator runs through the three levels of the house, which has been completely renovated with a belle époque design and decoration. It begins with a foyer with high ceilings, living room, dining room, office and kitchen. It also offers a 1,200-square-foot master suite with a private terrace, and five additional bedrooms. There is a gym, sauna, cinema and parking.

The landscaped plot has a heated pool, greenhouse and pond. On another side of the garden is a self-contained two-bedroom staff apartment and a guest suite located next to the road that leads to the sea. The house is located 40 minutes from Nice airport.

Situation: Roquebrune-Cap-Martin (France)

Surface : Plot of 1 hectares and 800 meters built

State: Well

Price : 55 million euros

Phone: +33 (0)4 93 38 50 33

16th century palace in Bareyo

Opposite Cabo de Ajo, in Bareyo, is the Palacio de la Peña, from the 16th century, inside a walled estate with large gardens. This architectural jewel located at the foot of the Cantabrian Sea sports a shield on its main façade that recalls having belonged to the Vélez de Hontanilla lineage, chief constable of the Navarrese inquisition and mayor of the Junta de Siete Villas y Valle de Mena. In the 90s of the last century, its current owner bought the property, then in ruins, and rehabilitated it. The old stables were converted into a spacious dining room and the numerous rooms were equipped with wooden altarpieces, works of art, period furniture, upholstered cabinets and rugs from the Royal Factory of Madrid. Apart from the main building, which consists of six suites, the complex has two equipped apartments. Until recently, the palace has functioned as a luxury hotel.

Situation : Garlic (Bareyo, Cantabria)

Surface : Plot of 6,490 square meters and 1,436 built

State: Well

Price: €3.8 million

Phone: 919 93 32 22

Old mill with tourist license

Just over an hour from Madrid, near Segovian towns such as Pedraza, Sepúlveda and Riaza, this unique property is available. It includes two independent houses: the main one is a 19th century water mill, distributed over two floors, with a hall with a fireplace, a living room, a dining room with a fireplace, a kitchen and three bedrooms with two bathrooms. A river adjoins this mill. The second house is the old loom and has a living room with a fireplace and two rooms with a bathroom, designed for visitors. The garden, one of the strong points as it covers more than three hectares, houses a porch and various additional seating areas with stone tables made from the old millstones. The property has a tourist license.

Situation : Ventosilla and Tejadilla (Segovia)

Surface : Plot of 3.14 hectares and 370 meters built

State : Well

Price : 1.1 million euros

Phone: 913 88 97 74

