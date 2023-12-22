Traditional Moroccan house in the medina

In the heart of the medina of Marrakech, where colors, sounds and aromas merge, rises this unique property in which three riad, the type of traditional Moroccan house built around a courtyard. One of them has been exclusively used to house the indoor pool and has been designed with numerous terraces and garden spaces that provide serenity.

The residential complex, located a few minutes from Jemma El Fna Square, has 15 bedrooms and suites which have been decorated by several artists from different schools. In them, shapes and colors are the main protagonists.

So is its landscaped interior patio, with arches and columns, around which the rooms are distributed and which allows residents to escape the hustle and bustle of this central part of what is known as the red city.

The house, which consists of 1,800 meters of constructed area and stands on a plot of 1,450 square meters, is for sale for 3.7 million euros and has the corresponding authorization to function as a guest house.

Situation : Marrakech (Morocco)

Surface : Plot of 1,450 square meters and 1,800 built

State : Well

Price : 3.7 million euros

Phone: 212 666 254 420

Two open floors in Las Rozas

This property stands on a plot of 4,000 square meters with a constructed area of ​​1,180 meters and distributed over two floors around a Japanese patio. It is located in the Club del Golf urbanization, in the Madrid town of Las Rozas, and has bright and open spaces that allow views of the Madrid mountains. The kitchen connects with a trapezoidal-shaped living-dining room and on this same floor is the 75-square-meter master suite, with a fully glazed front. The ground floor of the house has four bedrooms with bathroom and direct access to the garden and a second living room with a kitchen linked to the front porch. This floor is completed by a spa, heated pool with hydromassage, cinema and garage for more than four vehicles. Outside there is another pool surrounded by gardens.

Situation : Las Rozas (Madrid)

Surface : Plot of 4,000 square meters and 1,180 buildings

State : Well

Price : 3.95 million euros

Phone: 919 04 19 29

A Mediterranean refuge on the Costa Blanca

This home, named Villa Oasis, awaits on the Costa Blanca. Located in the Alicante town of Moraira, the house offers views of the Mediterranean Sea from various corners. The detached house, with a traditional design and distributed over two floors, has been completely renovated this year and has three bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms, as well as a living room, dining room and a kitchen equipped with an island and furnished. In addition to parking, a space has been set up so that the new owner can create a wine cellar. In its outdoor spaces, the property has a swimming pool, barbecue area and a garden plot with a wide variety of fruit trees. Moraira's beaches are just a short drive away.

Situation: Moraira (Alicante)

Surface: Plot of 927 square meters and 307 built

State: Well

Price: 1.34 million euros

Phone: 686 63 41 99

