Tradition and modernity in a Mallorcan estate

Not long ago, this property, built in the 17th century, underwent a major renovation to increase comfort without losing the traditional elements of the old Majorcan country houses. The result is a home with personality, located in Alaró, a small town in the interior of Mallorca located in a valley at the foot of the Tramuntana mountain range. The estate, with more than 20,700 square meters of surface and which is 30 kilometers from Palma and 25 from Sóller, houses a patio, from which you can access a wine cellar, as well as a heated swimming pool, a petanque court, a chapel and several buildings that were formerly used to store field work tools.

The main house, with views of the mountains, is divided into two floors and consists of six bedrooms that include their own bathroom, a kitchen with direct access to a dining room and a living room. Also here there is a room next to the main entrance that could serve as a bookstore. Four of the bedrooms are on the upper level and there is the possibility of adding a few more. The property has a well, electric gates and alarm system.

Situation : Alaró (Mallorca)

Surface : Plot of 20,755 square meters and 990 built

State : Rehabilitated

Price : 5.98 million euros

Phone: 971 72 10 00

Sevillian convent from the 16th century

The Convent of La Concepción is for sale in the Sevillian town of Carmona, a building from the 16th century, cataloged as an asset of cultural interest in 1963 and which has a hotel license for 75 rooms and an approved execution project. The convent, in the historic center of the city, has been the scene of various series and films, such as the film version of best-seller by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, The Skin of the Drum. The convent building is an example of Gothic and Renaissance architecture, with baroque modifications made over the years. The exterior façade is sober and austere and the cloister has a square floor plan with two floors of Doric and Ionic columns. The church is an example of the Gothic-Mudejar style and the main altarpiece, from the 18th century, is the work of Carmona's master carver Tomás Guisado.

Situation : Carmona (Seville)

Surface : Plot of 5,371 square meters and 3,969 built

State : Well

Price : 6.85 million euros

Telephone: 954 32 81 49

Low energy consumption in Majadahonda

Solar panels, insulation and an aerothermal system guarantee the low energy consumption of this home, which is located in the Los Satélites urbanization, in the town of Majadahonda, less than 20 minutes from Madrid. A double-height hall distributes the rooms and leads to the living-dining room with a 50-square-meter fireplace and the fitted kitchen. On this floor there is also a bedroom with a bathroom and dressing room. From the living room there is access to a porch of about 40 square meters and to the pool and garden. The night area, located on the upper floor, offers three bedrooms and the suite room main room of 60 square meters that includes two bathrooms, two dressing rooms and an office. The property, which only has one neighbor, borders the Sierra de Guadarrama natural park.

Situation : Majadahonda (Madrid)

Surface : Plot of 753 square meters and 428 built

State : Well

Price : 1.3 million euros

Phone: 912 62 45 78

