Oasis between the sea and the mountains

The Dar Alcor house is a property arranged like an old farmhouse in La Mairena, a residential area in Ojén, a town in Málaga located between the Mediterranean Sea and the Sierra de las Nieves, about 10 kilometres from the beaches of Marbella. It is a quiet place where public figures such as the singer Julio Iglesias, who has a farm nearby, have invested.

Situated on a plot of almost 60,000 square metres and surrounded by ancient cork oaks, the house is spread over two floors and four separate sections, including guest areas, service staff and parking. The rooms comprise six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a toilet, and all of them combine classic and contemporary aesthetics. The rustic-style kitchen is fully equipped. In its spacious and bright spaces you can find unique elements, such as old doors from different churches in Spain and handmade tiles. The property, which is marketed by the company Coldwell Banker, needs updating, as it was built in 1997.

Situation : Ojen (Malaga)

Surface : plot of 59,976 square meters and 1,323 built

State : needs update

Price : 10.5 million euros

Phone: 951 92 21 15

Two-storey cigar factory

On the other side of the Tagus River, facing the city of Toledo, this two-storey cigarral stands on a property, whose grounds include a swimming pool, solarium, wine cellar and a tool room, as well as a plantation of olive trees, almond trees, ornamental trees and aromatic plants. Inside, the ground floor hall leads to the kitchen with officea living-dining room with large windows, and two bedrooms with a bathroom and dressing room. On the upper floor there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office. The basement houses the parking lot. The stately home, which is marketed by Rústicas Singulares, occupies the upper part of the property.

Situation : Toledo

Surface : plot of 24,240 square meters and 696 built

State : Well

Price : 1.7 million euros

Phone: 639 35 57 42

Own entity in the Basque Country

The town of Laukiz, located in the Uribe region, is home to this house that looks out onto a green landscape. The house has two floors. The ground floor has a 36-square-metre master bedroom with access to a terrace, two bathrooms, a kitchen and a service area. The first floor houses three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and the basement includes a parking space, a wine cellar and a storage area. On the property plot, which is managed by Engel & Völkers, there is a covered area with a swimming pool, sauna, bathroom and two showers, as well as a living room and gym.