The four-storey mansion that belonged to Cruyff

This 1936 neoclassical mansion was the home of Johan Cruyff during his time as a footballer and manager for Barça. It is located in the upper part of Barcelona, ​​in the Sarrià-Sant Gervasi district, on Paseo Bonanova. It was purchased by Johan Cruyff in 1991, and then renovated. It has recently been renovated. Known as the Casa Torre, it is spread over four floors. The basement houses a games room and a garage. The ground floor, with the main entrance from the street, welcomes you with a hall with high, coffered ceilings that leads to two living rooms: one with a fireplace and an adjacent office, and the other with access to the kitchen and garden. The first floor houses the master suite and two more bedrooms, one of them with a private living room. Finally, on the second floor, in the shape of a cross, there are three bedrooms and a bathroom with four terraces with views of the city.

Situation : Barcelona

Surface : Plot of 469 square meters and 574 built

State : Well

Price : 6 million euros

Phone: 661 86 83 17

Walls with history and 300 tiles by Salvador Dalí

The history of this house is as unique as its walls, built more than 100 years ago. The house, known as La Campanera and located in the Alicante town of Dénia, was acquired by the famous Spanish tenor Antonio Cortis in 1928, who later expanded it, turning it into a centre for numerous musical evenings and artistic and cultural gatherings. Its current owners have been restoring the house for a decade, preserving its original charm and adapting it to contemporary needs (there are solar panels, underfloor heating, a well…). In addition, they have recovered 300 tiles signed and designed by the painter Salvador Dalí. On one side, there is the main house, which includes three bedrooms, a living room and dining room, a greenhouse, a kitchen and a wine cellar. Then there is the summer house, which houses an entertainment space with a kitchen, dining room and bathroom. The guest house includes two independent apartments and the exterior is occupied by an orchard, gardens and a swimming pool. The property, marketed by Lucas Fox and with views of the Montgó mountain, is within walking distance of the town centre and the beaches of Dénia.

Situation: Denia (Alicante)

Surface: Plot of 5,932 square meters and 956 built

State: Well

Price: 5.99 million euros

Phone: 965 79 33 63

In the valley of Cerdanya

The two-storey house is located in the upper part of the Les Espiraltes development, in Bolvir, located in the Cerdanya region, and is surrounded by large green areas that provide privacy. The ground floor is divided into two wings. One has a living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and a terrace that connects to the garden. The other has a suite and two independent offices with fireplace. On the lower floor there are three double bedrooms with access to the garden and a staff room. There is a recreational area consisting of a living room with fireplace, wine cellar and gym. An elevator connects the garage with the entrance hall of this home sold by Engel & Völkers.

Situation: Bolvir (Girona)

Surface: Plot of 2,132 square meters and 553 built

State: Well

Price: 2.2 million euros

Phone: 972 14 12 06

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter