Three levels that interact with the landscape

Casa Jaguar is the name of this property created on a sloping plot of land, with a slope of 65%, which sought maximum integration with the environment in which it is located. The Marbella studio Archidom designs the architecture and interior design of this home located in the Malaga municipality of Marbella. It unfolds in three heights and 500 meters of constructed surface which are shaped by several volumes embedded in the hillside, which allows temperature exchange with the terrain. The garden roofs provide thermal insulation and put the finishing touch to the landscape integration.

The house, with a soft and discreet architecture, with minimalist volumes, was a direct commission from a renowned dentist in Marbella. It has natural materials in neutral tones that allow you to better appreciate the play of volumes and attract more natural light. The entire floor is made of textured microcement. Its ground floor has a kitchen open to the living room and two bedrooms with bathroom, while on the first floor there is the master suite with a terrace. On two of its terraces there is the pool and the solarium.

All spaces are open and, in fact, the suite room The main room is completely integrated into the environment thanks to hidden panels. The semi-basement has a gym, bar, sauna, Turkish bath and jacuzzi. The sale is by Norma Frank and Homerun Brokers.

Situation : Marbella (Malaga)

Surface : Plot of 2,400 square meters and 500 built

State : Well

Price : 5 million euros

Phone: 630 07 84 08

A timeless design

This villa with a sober and timeless design, located in the Álamos de Bularas urbanization, in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), stands out for its spaces with double-height ceilings and large windows that communicate with the garden and for the combination of materials and finishes, such as natural stone and wood. On the main floor it has a living room with a fireplace, a dining room with access to a porch overlooking the pool and which in turn communicates with the kitchen. The night area is made up of three double bedrooms with bathroom. The first floor, divided into two wings, includes the master bedroom with terrace, dressing room, bathroom and office, as well as two other bedrooms. The ground floor has a living room with fireplace, cellar, service area and three storage rooms. Sell ​​Promora.

Situation : Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid)

Surface : Plot of 3,276 square meters and 1,026 built

State : Well

Price : 2.79 million euros

Phone: 913 57 09 90

Four levels and minimalism

The minimalist style reaches its maximum expression in this detached house located in Sant Cugat del Vallès, which is distributed over four levels. On the ground floor there is a 110 square meter parking lot with capacity for five cars, a service room, a gym, a cinema and a room with a bathroom. Access to the next level is possible through two stairs (main and service) and the elevator. The first level, with a constructed area of ​​371 square meters, houses a kitchen and a main living room. On the second floor, measuring 260 square meters, there are three bedrooms with bathroom, dressing room and study room. The third level, with an area of ​​97 square meters, has the master suite, two dressing rooms and a bathroom, as well as a terrace of more than 80 meters. Lucas Fox markets.

Situation : Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona)

Surface : Plot of 1,352 square meters and 1,113 built

State : Well

Price : 5.9 million euros

Phone: 930 23 58 07

