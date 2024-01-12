With forest, saltwater pool and cinema

A hiking trail within the estate itself, 10 hectares of walkable forest and another 10 hectares of Mediterranean gardens and fields that require little maintenance and are home to a wide variety of fruit trees and more than a hundred olive trees, turn this place into a full-fledged retreat. . The house is located in Campanet, a town in the northwest of the island of Mallorca famous for its caves located on the southern slope of Puig de Sant Miquel, in the Tramontana mountain range.

Its outdoor space is completed by a saltwater pool, various terraces for sunbathing and contemplating the natural environment that surrounds the construction, and covered parking for several cars that includes solar panels and a charging station for electric vehicles.

The design of the house, executed in 2006, sought comfort and that is why it is distributed mainly on one floor, with a central interior patio that provides maximum luminosity. There are four bedrooms, all with dressing rooms and integrated bathrooms, strategically located in the corners of the property in order to guarantee privacy. There is also a fifth bedroom that is accessed from the outside, so it is intended for guests. Then, there are three living rooms with fireplaces that are separated from each other and a kitchen where modern appliances contrast with a century-old stone sink.

The terracotta floors, high ceilings with wooden beams and antique tiles stand out. Although the main rooms are organized on the main floor, there is a basement that has been set up to house a cinema room with vaulted ceilings and a spa with sauna and jacuzzi. The Mallorcan house, which has been put up for sale for 7.5 million euros, has an approved project to build an independent guest house.

Situation : Campanet (Mallorca)

Surface : Plot of 20 hectares and 482 meters built

State : Well

Price : 7.5 million euros

Phone: 971 86 84 00

Millionaire penthouse in Marbella

Exclusive and luxurious. This is this penthouse whose sale price is 22 million euros. The residence is located in the Puente Romano complex, on the Golden Mile of Marbella. It has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread over a living area of ​​454 square meters and benefiting from views of the Mediterranean Sea and La Concha Mountain. Although if there is something notable about this penthouse it is the terraces, which total 211 square meters. Via an elevator or a staircase you reach the master suite, with two dressing rooms and two separate bathrooms. In this part of the house there is an equipped gym, a heated pool with countercurrent swimming equipment and more terraces. The property, which benefits from 24-hour security and concierge service to meet any needs and desires of its owners, also has a separate laundry room.

Situation : Marbella (Malaga)

Surface : 456 meters built

State : Well

Price : 22 million euros

Phone: 691 40 93 67

Farm with agricultural operation

The farm, which currently operates as an agricultural operation focused on the production of cheese and which extends over 527,000 square meters of land, is located on a hill in the municipality of Ciutadella, on the western coast of Menorca, which provides views privileged in the environment. The property includes several buildings. On the one hand, it contains the two-story main house, whose original construction dates back to the year 1800 and which has remained unchanged for years, so it retains much of its original appearance. In its 500 square meters of living space there are eight bedrooms and two bathrooms, a kitchen and a living room, among other rooms that need updating. On the other hand, in the complex there are other buildings used as stables, warehouses and parking lots.

Situation : Ciutadella (Menorca)

Surface : Plot of 527,000 square meters and 500 built

State : Need to update

Price : 4.2 million euros

Phone: 971 36 92 75

