Two brand new floors in a luxury residential area

The villa has been recently built on Paseo del Conde de los Gaitanes, one of the main arteries of the exclusive urbanization of La Moraleja, located in the Madrid municipality of Alcobendas.

The design, signed by Miguel Olazábal Arquitectos, gives prominence to open spaces and its glass walls favor continuity between the interior and exterior. The house, with clean architectural lines and covered with zinc, has two floors.

The entrance includes a dressing room with a staircase, a toilet, a large living room, a separate dining room with access to a second summer dining room, a kitchen with a central island with all appliances, three en-suite bedrooms with a bathroom and a dressing room. This level is completed by the service area with a separate entrance next to the kitchen.

The upper floor houses the suite room master, with two dressing rooms and a full bathroom with bathtub and shower, as well as a living room and an additional bedroom with a bathroom. The basement has a leisure room with cinema, spa, gym, parking for four cars, wine cellar, laundry and a storage room. The exterior of this villa, sold by Promora, has a garden and swimming pool.

Situation : Alcobendas (Madrid)

Surface : Plot of 2,560 square meters and 975 built

State : New construction

Price : 8.99 million euros

Phone: 916 50 42 42

On the seafront, in Ibiza

Cala Tarida, in the Ibizan municipality of San Josep de Sa Talaia, is home to this designer villa that was built in 1990, which was completely renovated in 2018 and is located a few minutes walk from the beach. On the ground floor it offers a living room with a dining room that has a fireplace, an equipped kitchen and a double bedroom with a bathroom. Additionally, on this level there is a guest toilet and a storage room. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms with bathroom and a balcony that offers views of the Mediterranean Sea. The detached house, sold by Engel & Völkers, has a swimming pool in its 1,000 square meter garden, as well as parking for two vehicles, an outdoor kitchen with barbecue and a shaded seating area. It has underfloor heating and a heat pump.

Situation : Sant Josep de Sa Talaia (Ibiza)

Surface : Plot of 1,000 square meters and 280 buildings

State : Well

Price : 3.95 million euros

Phone: 971 31 13 36

Unique Malaga building

This house with a unique design is located in Las Palmeras del Limonar, one of the most exclusive areas of Malaga East, and enjoys views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains. On the right hand side is the parking lot, which currently has space for two vehicles. Some steps lead to a garden area and, once crossed, you enter the house. The first floor houses a living-dining room with access to the garden, a dining room and a bedroom. Next to it is the kitchen, with a rectangular floor plan and with storage space, which has access to a terrace. The house has a total of five bedrooms and four bathrooms, most located on the second floor. At the back of the house, which Lucas Fox is selling, there is a porch next to a pool and an art studio.

Situation : Malaga

Surface : Plot of 722 square meters and 484 built

State : Well

Price : 1.38 million euros

Phone: 952 64 30 15

