In a match in which he did not shine, River beat Colo Colo 2-1 and continues with the ideal score in the Copa Libertadores.
We review three successes and two errors of Marcelo Gallardo’s team
Matías Suárez was the solution to unlock Colo Colo’s defense. He scored the 1-0 and caused Falcón a lot of problems. He scored again and showed all his talent.
Barco was coming off an injury, he was imprecise and far from his best version. The logic was to replace him, but Gallardo kept him and the player responded with a great goal.
It was not a good football game for River, but he knew how to pull it off and won it with all his hierarchy. In the Libertadores this is fundamental and personality was seen.
River had a hard time connecting the midfield with the attack. A lot had to do with Colo Colo’s good record, which led the defenders to throw many balls aimlessly.
There is a clear football slump for some players and it is reflected in the game. Julián Álvarez is far from the best version of him and Santiago Simón must also lift. River needs them.
