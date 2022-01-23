Barely at minute 1 the Argentine Leonel Sequeira opened the board, but before the end of the first half, Alexis Vega He appeared to seal the tie.

Below are the three successes and two errors of Guadalajara in the match:

Once again, Guadalajara was not spared from defensive errors, this time coming from louis oliveswho erroneously rejected towards the center, leaving the round for Sequeirawho unleashed a powerful impossible shot to Raul Gudino.

Obviously such an early mistake hits hard on pride, because it spoils all the work done during the week.

Added to this, Gilberto Sepulveda again he was nothing from becoming a villain, because at 52 ‘a ball burst in an exit, which managed to be headed by the Colombian kevin balanta to let Angel Sepulveda close to scoring in the area if it weren’t for Gudiño’s intervention when bailing correctly.

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 10:46 AM GMT+1 Benjamin War | 10:50 AM GMT+1 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 22, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 20, 2022

? Chivas could never get the ball out of the risk zone. The last bad clearance was by Luis Olivas and Leonardo Sequeira put in a great kick for Querétaro’s 1-0. pic.twitter.com/u1K71DpRPY – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) January 22, 2022

This time it cannot be said that Chivas did not play anything because the truth is that they looked much better than what was seen before Tuzoscounting on clear plays that could serve to overcome the board.

Fernando Beltran had a clear chance that the Uruguayan goalkeeper Washington Aguerre shortened, in addition Robert Alvarado had another approach when a ball bounced off Ricardo Angleleaving Piojo inside the area, who hit him from the right to send it into the goalkeeper’s hands, something that could have been for more.

Christian Calderon He also had a low shot to the hands, the same as El Canelo, and finally, Angel Zaldivar He also entered the area twice without being accurate.

Marcelo Michel Leano changed its starting lineup, after the winning eleven over Mazatlan could not against Pachucapartly also by the injured and positive to the COVID-19among them, Antonio Brisenowho had been a starter both times.

On this occasion, El Chicote appeared for the first time instead of Michael Ponceleaving good feelings, looking more committed, although he lacked more to join the attack, since he did so only in the last 15 minutes with shots.

Likewise, El Nene had the confidence of the helmsman to start, looking good because he had continuous participation stepping on both areas, being part of the triangulations with his teammates and even had a shot inside the area that aguerre He managed to hit, although if he had chosen better it would have been a goal.

Playing only with Sergio Flores as containment, it gave greater freedom to Beltran Y Angle to orchestrate the start of the offensive.

Fernando Beltrán, especially in the 1T, showed that he is that midfielder capable of leading Chivas’ advances. Offering himself at the base and at a higher height to progress, leaving his teammates ahead or changing the direction of the play. Even in the front, he had a chance to score. pic.twitter.com/obRF5OrC5Z – The DT Blackboard (@LaPizarraDelDT_) January 23, 2022

Unlike the previous duel, Gru was quite focused and eager to make a difference on the field and on the scoreboard, which he did. From 9 ‘he gave the first warning by crashing the ball into the post after a free throw, however, before the end of the first period he had his revenge by converting excellently by placing the ball in the upper right corner.

With this it has become clear that the attacker has the right to raise his hand to be in charge of set pieces, although he also once gave the opportunity to whip.

Likewise, the most important thing was to avoid a defeat at home that would have put the project of Michel Leanosince they must not let points escape in their fortress.

MR ALEXIS VEGA ?? pic.twitter.com/qAPO43PUYV – CELLO FLORES SZN (@CracklitosV10) January 23, 2022

Unfortunately for the Flock, white roosters he did not stay with ten men, even when they almost reached ten yellow cards.

Just at minute 9, the Uruguayan Maximilian Perg was reprimanded, at 23 ‘it was the turn of Raul Torresto Ecuadorian Jose Angle at 37′ and the Uruguayan Enzo Martinez at 41′.

For the plugin, Sequeira was not saved and received the preventive card at 54′, while in added time Jorge Hernandez, aguerre and the Argentine John Romagnoli They joined the bad boys club.

Two of those yellows were to stop the Cinnamon Angle and one for Vega.