Here are the Eagles’ three hits and two misses in the duel:

The directive of America He is still hesitating about the continuity of the Argentine at the head, however, he does not care and continues on a roll, because after taking them out of the last places he has put them in the semifinals.

The movements of Tano They have been effective, since he did not make exaggerated modifications for the duel, he simply continued to bet on the same unemployed and in the absence of the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and the Uruguayan Federico Vinasput the same ones that replaced them in the idea: Henry and the peruvian Peter Aquinas.

Until now, the South American continues without defeat since that time he debuted against scratchedafterwards, a large number of victories have come, except for the draws against Chivas, America Y Puebla.

“I have some players with tremendous balls. They have come out of very adverse situations and I am very happy to have this group”, Fernando Ortiz, DT America. || @MarcaClaro pic.twitter.com/wScFVTUCf1 – Adriana Maldonado (@AdriMaldonadoL) May 15, 2022

When the match was tied 1-1, a foul came in the penalty area. Diego Good about the Paraguayan Bruno Valdezso the referee Fernando Guerrero He did not hesitate to score the maximum penalty.

The Chilean was in charge of executing, but the Paraguayan goalkeeper Anthony Silva covered, however, The singer was warned by VAR that he had to repeat the action, which caused controversy, but yes, the attacker no longer forgave.

the former of Santos Laguna He could have let someone else shoot after his failure, but he had confidence once again to guide the feathered ones.

THE MOST VALUABLE! ?? After collaborating with a goal and an assist, Diego Valdés was chosen as the most valuable player in the second leg against Puebla. Club America’s 10. ? DETAILS: https://t.co/dPxyF5hRVc pic.twitter.com/W9vpBM0sN1 – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 15, 2022

Regardless of what happened with the arbitration, the America was higher than The fringe at all times, since they did not start to speculate and on the contrary, they went out with everything to look for the bow.

There was a good understanding between the men of the attack as Valdes, Zendejasthe Colombian Roger Martinezthe Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo Y Henrywho were triangulated for the annotations.

In the first goal, Zendejas stole, went to fidalgo Y The bomb concluded; In the third, Valdes guided a counterattack to finally give in only to Zendejas.

Álvaro Fidalgo’s pass to Henry Martín drives me crazy.? THE MAGUITO.?‍??@Alvaro10fidalgo pic.twitter.com/8XTu6OZqAq – “The Boss” Eagle (@ElJefeAguila) May 15, 2022

At Eagles it cost them a lot to go to the front and just when they had achieved it, the pupils of the Argentine Nicholas Larcamon they needed little time to level the board.

When the first part was coming to an end, the visitors went to the front with the Argentine John Paul Segovia heading a center, where Not here managed to get the ball on the line, but Israel Kings He took the opportunity to launch a Chilean.

Added to it, Valdes he must have more precision because if the maximum penalty had not been repeated, he would have missed a clear opportunity to increase the advantage.

Fortunately for the Americanist cause, they did not suffer casualties or injuries in the face of the semifinals, however, there were flaws in which Ortiz should work from now.

In the first part, Zendejas he put a strong iron on the Argentine Fernando Mancuelloplus Warrior He only showed the yellow card and the VAR did not review it, as it could have been red, something that would have paid dearly.

Already in the final, even when the pass to the semifinals was tied, Valdez was wrong to hold William Martinez in an aerial ball, causing the maximum penalty in favor of the sweet potato growers, who hit with The Colorado.