Boca Juniors defeated Platense 2-1 for the twelfth date of the Professional League and thus once again demonstrated that at home, in La Bombonera, they are strong thanks to Hugo Ibarra. Next, we review hits and misses of Xeneize before him Squid.
Since his arrival at Boca Juniors as a free agent, the goal was denied him. Until today. Óscar Romero scored a double – free kick included – at La Bombonera and allowed himself to show off the No. 10 that was left vacant after the departure of Eduardo Salvio. Hierarchy.
The Colombian today was in the background in terms of scoring but he was far from disappearing. After a splendid move, with a broken hip and a dribbling, he assisted Oscar Romero to make it 2-0. You have to enjoy, Edison.
Recovering from the lousy match in Paraná, unlike Roncaglia, Zambrano picked up his level: he won aerial duels, he did not lose unusual balls from the ground and he talked constantly. What La Bombonera does, posho.
Having controlled the match 2-0, Boca brought Platense to life in La Bombonera thanks to Morgantini’s goal. How is it explained? With the testimonies of those who set up teams: “he has to smell bad, yell, hit, play Boca”, that’s how they define the defenders they want. When will they sit down to talk about what and how they want to defend collectively? Stopped ball and isolated goals everywhere. Stop.
