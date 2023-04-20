The Argentine Under 17 team led by Diego Placente achieved the first objective and qualified for the World Cup in the category: this Monday the national team drew 0-0 against Paraguay and, thanks to Chile’s subsequent defeat against Venezuela, was able to get the ticket when There are still two dates left for the completion of the final phase of the South American tournament, which is being held in Ecuador.
The Under 17 World Cup will be played from November 10 to December 2 of this year and the Argentine team will go for its first title in the category, even without knowing in which venue it will be held after the cancellation of Peru as host for not complying with the infrastructure. We review the three great Argentine figures.
Similar to Enzo Fernández: right-footed, good technique to avoid rival pressure, he has a good short and long pass, a lot of personality and an acceptable mid-distance shot. He plays for Boca Juniors. “It is one more responsibility, but beautiful. It is something unique to wear the tape, both in Argentina and also in Boca”, said the kid.
“I consider myself a ‘9’ in the area, with a good passing game. I hit him with both legs and pivot well. What I need is to calm down a little more in the definition, which is something that I am working on a lot”, assured the ‘Giant’ (1.80 meters and 74 kilos) in dialogue with The Radio Machine Some months ago. He plays for River Plate and has already scored three goals in this South American. He will have to talk.
Undoubtedly, the great figure that the Placente squad has and one of the most important promises with which Argentine soccer is excited. The “Diablito”, who plays for River but has not yet debuted in the First Division, is already wanted by Real Madrid, due to the amazing ability he has to leave rivals on the road, turn with the ball, assist and score. He is complete.
