🇦🇷 Camilo Rey Domenech, once again.

Today the ball burned, and it was he who caught it and played with surprising calm. In the end, when he got out of control, he was the first to go to calm things down.

It is not for nothing that he has the captain’s tape, Boca has a project there. pic.twitter.com/N9KQ2TfYWo

—Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) April 18, 2022