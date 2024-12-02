The fruit It’s quite a part important of our food. In addition to being beneficial for our body due to the abundant amount of nutrients it contains, it is very necessary to guarantee a large percentage of the functions that our body needs to carry out every day.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, like snack or before doing sports. The truth is that a piece of fruit is always a healthy choice. Whether for children, adults or elderly people, These are foods that can provide us with the nutritional values ​​necessary for each person, depending on their individual situation.

Properties

Between the most notable benefitsit is worth noting the following:

They promote digestion.

They provide essential vitamins and nutrients.

High water content.

They are versatile for use in the kitchen.

Optimizes metabolism.

They provide fiber.

They are low in fat.

Natural antioxidants.

Skin improvement.

The big surprises

Of all of them, There are three fruits that stand out above the rest for improving memory and preventing dementia. Or at least that is what he has pointed out forcefully. Uma Naidoonutritional psychiatrist and professor of the Harvard Medical School.

First of all, there are red cranberries, which have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anticancer and antimicrobial properties that are evident in the oral cavity, gastrointestinal tract, and urinary tract. It also helps prevent ulcers and stomach cancer.

In second place are the strawberries, which are very important for all their diuretic, anti-inflammatory and purifying properties. Likewise, thanks to its flavonoids, They help us perfectly combat oxidative stress and cognitive deterioration.

Finally, avocados, which help reduce cholesterol ¨bad“LDL and blood pressurepreventing the emergence of heart diseases. In addition, it also helps regulate blood sugar, promotes weight loss, and maintains healthy skin and hair.